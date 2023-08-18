RTÉ still paying Ryan Tubridy despite director general Kevin Bakhurst blocking his return to the airwaves

RTÉ is still paying a salary to Ryan Tubridy amid fears of legal action from the presenter despite director general Kevin Bakhurst deciding yesterday that he would not be returning to the airwaves at Montrose.

A contract was being finalised for Tubridy to return to the broadcaster before negotiations collapsed. He was set to be paid €170,000 for his radio show and a new podcast.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Bakhurst said paying Tubridy while he was off air was “the fair thing to do”.

“We would normally pay someone over the summer and it was our decision to take him off air for a while. We didn’t pay him at the level they were seeking for him to be paid.”

Asked whether Tubridy would continue to be paid, Mr Bakhurst said that was the next step in the process.

“We need to resolve that, that’s the next step now.

“There’s always that danger [of legal action] and I did consult our legal team and we took outside advice as well. I hope it doesn’t, I don’t think it would be a good thing for anybody but clearly that’s always a risk,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he did not expect Tubridy to repay the controversial €150,000 he got under a commercial agreement underwritten by RTÉ.

“We didn’t discuss that. I don’t expect him to repay it. I made it clear to him throughout that I felt morally it was the right thing to repay it.”

Tubridy had agreed to give back the money as part of the agreement of his return to RTÉ, but Mr Bakhurst said that position may change now talks have fallen apart.

Tubridy said he was “shocked and disappointed” by the decision, which was communicated to him over a “difficult” phone call with the director general.

Mr Bakhurst said a huge amount of time had been spent negotiating for Tubridy’s return but the discussions weren’t straightforward.

“I felt we got to a position where we were nearly there and nearly at a point where we could bring him back on.

“I knew very well from talking to staff within RTÉ they were strongly divided as to whether we should bring Ryan back and the same with senior members of management and board. But I felt for a long period it was the right thing to try and do.”

He said he wanted to be fair and do the right thing for the broadcaster, audience and Tubridy himself.

“However, I felt throughout there was an issue about the need to accept your role in what has been a hugely damaging scandal for everybody involved, particularly for RTÉ who need to take the vast majority of the blame.

“There are others, including Ryan and his team, who should take some of the blame and take some responsibility,” he added.

Mr Bakhurst said he didn’t think Tubridy was aware of the resistance within RTÉ against his return to the airwaves.

He said he had discussed the issue with members of the interim leadership team and they agreed with his decision to block Tubridy’s return.

“I’ve always said I think he’s a hugely talented broadcaster and he’s had a very long career at RTÉ,” the director general added.

Discussions over Tubridy’s replacement on RTÉ Radio 1’s 9am slot had already begun. Oliver Callan and Brendan Courtney had done a good job as fill-ins and been well received by the audience, Mr Bakhurst said.