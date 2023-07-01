RTÉ stars and their cars: Watchdog chair calls for all benefits to be declared at broadcaster

The public spending watchdog chairman believes RTÉ stars should have to declare interests and earnings for brand ambassador work, as part of reforms at the broadcaster.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Brian Stanley said transparency is needed around potential influences and the benefits TV and radio stars avail of.

He also questioned the future of a contracting system enabling the services of some top earners to be recruited as freelance workers.

Mr Stanley, a Sinn Féin TD, said serious consideration must be given to establishing a statutory register of interests for people working for RTÉ.

“For people who are broadcasters and people who are in a position to influence events, or prominent positions of influence, it is important there is as much transparency as possible,” he said.

“I think it is important the public knows of any benefits people might be getting relating to their employment which could be seen to have a bearing on how they do things or how they cover or talk about certain things on air.

“They are in everyone’s sitting room, and it is important in the interests of transparency that something is there.”

He said this should apply regardless of presenters being directly employed by RTÉ or working as contractors.

Earlier this week Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys told a Cabinet meeting top presenters should be forced to publish declarations of interests that would include details of payments from work outside the broadcaster.

Some of RTÉ’s most popular presenters have been given cars worth more than €70,000 in lucrative deals.

Mr Stanley compared this to the onus put on politicians to declare any benefit-in-kind.

RTÉ is partially State funded through the TV licence fee system.

“If I was given a benefit-in-kind by a commercial entity or an influential individual, I would have to declare it. It is important the public is aware of this in the interests of full transparency, that they know of any benefits,” Mr Stanley added.

The PAC chairman said these changes need to be part of a suite of reforms at the broadcaster that would examine how stars are hired and paid at the broadcaster, while also dealing with the use of a commercial barter account to direct payments to former ‘The Late Late Show’ host Ryan Tubridy.

“It has to be serious reform. It can’t be tinkering around the edges. It has to be a major operation in terms of things being done differently and, as well as getting rid of diversionary routes to pay money and as well as getting rid of credit notes to send money in different directions, a register of interests would be very important.

“I think the system of contracting will have to be looked at and there is a strong case for scrapping it completely.

“We have a situation where an agent could have the power of God at the national broadcaster and it is an absolutely upside-down situation in relation to what public broadcasting is meant to be about, that anyone individual or agent the public would not have heard of could have significant influence.

“It is important to look at any influence that may be there in terms of commercial benefits, financial benefits and rewards. All of that needs to be flushed out into the open.

“A major transformation needs to happen here.”