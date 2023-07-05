RTÉ staff member returns car they had loan of for five years, TDs told

Ryan Tubridy has not been paid for radio work in last month as new contract negotiations suspendedRTÉ ‘aware of risks’ of staging box office flop Toy Show: The Musical but no one said it was a bad ideaRTÉ Commercial Director hits out at ‘erroneous’ reports that ‘crossed the line’

Former Chief Financial Officer of RTÉ Breda O’Keeffe and former chairwoman of the board of RTÉ Moya Doherty arrive at Leinster House. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

An unnamed RTÉ staff member had the loan of a car for five years until this arrangement only came to an end yesterday.

Interim RTÉ Director General Adrian Lynch told the Oireachtas Media Committee today that the loan of the car “was not approved” and the car was returned on Tuesday.

Mr Lynch said he could not name the staff member for data protection reasons, and would not say what role or rank they have as “it’ll be too specific and lead to speculation”.

“I’m sure it’ll come out anyway,” he said.

Current and former members of the RTÉ Board and Executive appeared before the committee today.

It heard that Ryan Tubridy has not been paid in the last month.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway asked if Mr Tubridy, who has not appeared on his RTÉ Radio 1 morning show since the controversy over hidden payments to him emerged two weeks ago, is “still receiving pro-rata radio (payments)”.

RTÉ’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Richard Collins said: “No he isn’t. The negotiations were suspended so nothing has been paid.

“No payment has been made, that’s what I said, in the last month.”

The committee also heard that Mr Tubridy did not refuse to take a pay cut, however what was at dispute was the level of that pay cut.

Under questioning by Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin if the former Late Late Show host had refused to take a pay cut, RTÉ’s former CFO, Breda O’Keefe, said: "They didn't refuse to take a cut, but it was the level of cut we disagreed on."

Meanwhile Ms O’Keefe also told the committee that she was “not aware of any guarantee” that RTÉ would foot the bill for payments due to Mr Tubridy under the tripartite agreement with Renault, should the car company not renew the three-year-deal. Renault did not renew the deal after the first year, meaning RTÉ had to pay Mr Tubridy €75,000 for each of the following two years.

Ms O’Keefe said she was not aware of the guarantee until she saw media reports about the controversy.

She said she was not alone in pushing back against a proposal to have a guarantee. “Nobody” was in favour of the agreement when she left the organisation, she said.

“The DG, myself, the solicitor, head of content, were all not in favour,” she said.

When asked about his own travel, Mr Lynch told Fianna Fáil TD Chris O’Sullivan that he uses public transport and the car 50/50 to go to work.

He said he was provided with a salary and car allowance when he joined RTÉ.

He said if he uses the car for business he “never” charges mileage and has bought his own computers and does not charge for overnights.

He said his expenses are “minimal” in any year.

On the issue of the box office flop, Toy Show: The Musical, it has emerged that RTÉ lost €2.2m in the venture.

Mr Griffin told the RTÉ representatives that this represented the TV licence fee paid by “every household in the town of Tralee and in the town of Killarney”.

RTÉ director of strategy, Rory Coveney, said the broadcaster took a “risk” to create something “unique” for families.

“It was unique alright,” said Mr Griffin.

“It clearly wasn’t a commercial success,” said Mr Coveney.

He said the losses were paid from RTÉ funds.

When asked if RTÉ was advised that “it wasn’t a good idea”, Mr Coveney responded saying: “We were aware of the risks.” He said nobody said it was a bad idea.

Mr Coveney revealed that RTÉ is paying €8,000 a year to store the set of Toy Show: The Musical, adding this is the only “residual cost”.

He said the show should make profits in the coming years if it continues.

Asked about Mr Tubridy’s role with the musical, Mr Coveney said he had “no interest” in it.

“He was supportive of the product and the producers and he didn’t see a role for himself,” he said.

Mr Coveney said there wasn’t an “obvious role” in the show for Mr Tubridy.

There were discussions with the two producers and Mr Tubridy declined to get involved in it.

Mr Coveney said the “tipping point” for the musical came in the first weekend when a show had to be cancelled because performers were sick. He said around 6,700 tickets were lost in about 24 hours.

“[The cancellations] completely stole the momentum,” he said.

Mr Coveney admitted there wasn’t enough of an audience for the Toy Show: The Musical.

“It wasn’t from lack of effort,” he said.

“We’re hugely disappointed.”

Separately, Mr Griffin also asked if RTÉ stars should be benefitting from “private podcasts” which may be competing with RTÉ broadcasts.

Mr Lynch said staff members have to ask if they can do “any commercial activity”.

Under questioning by Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster, RTÉ Commercial Director Geraldine O’Leary, was asked if she believed her position was tenable.

"I'm not sure my position is tenable," replied Ms O’Leary she said citing invasion of her privacy, erroneous reports on Twitter and in newspapers, and the impact of this on her mental health.

She said she is due to retire in eight weeks’ time and will have a conversation with incoming Director General Kevin Bakhurst when he takes up the role later this month.

She said the scandal has affected her mental health and “erroneous” reports on Twitter and in newspapers have “crossed the line”.

Ms Munster said she does not bring her husband to the Dáil or to work with her and asked why Ms O’Leary brought her husband with her to various RTÉ events and pointed out that another client could have used that place.

“I have had a very clear policy on plus ones,” said Ms O’Leary.

She said she and her husband paid their own way to the Ireland v All Blacks game in Chicago.

It was revealed last week that RTÉ spent €111,000, including travel and hotel costs, bringing clients to the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Ms O’Leary said the companies of the clients on the trip to Japan had spent €38m on RTÉ in previous years.

Mr Lynch said RTÉ’s Director of Content, Jim Jennings, who was not in attendance last week or again today due to ill health, was “very keen to come” before the committee. He said he spoke to him this morning.

Asked about the process of finding a replacement for Ryan Tubridy after he announced he was stepping down as presenter of The Late Late Show, Mr Lynch said the Director of Content is responsible for drawing up 20 names for who may be a good choice to host.

Barely any of those on the list were aware they were on the list, Mr Lynch said, adding it was not “an open process”.

The Director of Content and the Head of News and Current Affairs, as well as the DG, make the decision on who gets the job, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Lynch said an individual who previously worked with incoming presenter Patrick Kielty before will direct The Late Late Show when he takes over as host in the autumn.

Former chair of the RTÉ Board, Moy Doherty, told the committee that it was "not true" that talent agent Noel Kelly, who represents Mr Tubridy and a host of other RTÉ stars, is the "real DG" at RTÉ.

Asked by chair of the Media Committee, Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth, if it was to the “detriment” that one person oversaw so much talent, Ms Doherty said: “Absolutely, it is not as it should be.”

Under questioning, RTÉ’s current CFO, Richard Collins, said he was aware of the tripartite agreement between RTÉ, Mr Tubridy and car company Renault, but was not involved in the negotiations in 2020.

He said the pandemic had begun when he began in his role and he was fighting to save jobs at the broadcaster.

“My absolute top priority was preserving the jobs at RTÉ,” he said.

“This commercial agreement was being handled, as I saw it, by the Director General,” he said.

“I had bigger issues to worry about at that stage”.

He said it was "news to me" that a guarantee had been given whereby RTÉ would pay Mr Tubridy in the event of Renault ending its participation in the deal, and he found out about it when the scandal broke in recent weeks.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath asked if RTÉ Board members failed in their roles.

Former chair of the Board, Moya Doherty, said issues with the board were never raised.

“You were asleep at the wheel, you didn’t do your job. And how you kept your job is absolutely astonishing,” said Mr McGrath.

Mr McGrath asked if RTÉ bosses would cooperate with a garda inquiry into the scandal at RTÉ.

“If any fraud was committed, then of course we’d welcome an investigation,” said Mr Lynch.

In response to questions from Labour senator Marie Sherlock, My Lynch said Mr Tubridy had a TV and radio contract and this expired at the end of May. He said they were in the process of negotiating a radio contract and this has been suspended for the moment.

He said it is “correct” to say Mr Tubridy is in contract at the moment.

Mr Tubridy has not presented his RTÉ Radio 1 show since news of the secret payments to him emerged almost two weeks ago.

Mr Lynch said Mr Tubridy “can’t be on the air at the moment”.

He said RTÉ is continuing to pay Mr Tubridy “and there are certain elements of the contract that are in dispute with the agent”.

Ms Sherlock asked about the allowances of the top 100 earners at RTÉ, which were published yesterday.

Mr Lynch said the only allowance he is aware of is a car allowance and there is no “sponsorship element” to any of these.

Earlier in proceedings, the chair of the RTÉ Board has said the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) should have oversight of RTÉ’s finances “once again” amid the scandal which is “undoubtedly the darkest episode in RTÉ’s history”.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh said this afternoon that the confidence of the Board in the RTÉ Executive has been “eroded”.

She told the committee there is a “high probability” that more information will emerge in the “days and weeks ahead”.

“Regrettably, this pattern has persisted I believe there is a high probability that more information will emerge in the days and weeks ahead.

“As a Board we cannot fulfil our role to the highest standards when we cannot rely on the information provided.

“This is profoundly unsatisfactory as the work of the RTÉ Board obviously depends on the communication of timely and accurate information from the Executive.

Board members and Executive Board of RTE arrive at the joint committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media

She said she will be asked if she has confidence and saying yes or no is “deeply damaging” to the people on the RTÉ Board.

“For me to provide a blanket yes or no is deeply damaging to each of those individuals and the staff members that report to them.

If there is a confidence issue, then there is a due process for that which will be employed as necessary. I am taking legal advice on issues that are emerging. I would ask that the committee respect that.”

In his opening statement to the committee, RTÉ Mr Lynch apologised to TDs for documents being sent in late last night after being requested by the committee.

He said the Media Committee had an “extensive list of queries” and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had “31 other queries”.

“Several of the issues being explored extend back some years and require additional verification; other matters have legal implications and, as required, external legal counsel advice is being sought,” he said.

“All of this is being done with the intention that we provide as much information as possible, as early as possible. We remain mindful of the responsibilities of publishing this information, and we are treating the many complex issues arising from this investigation with due respect. ”

He said the ongoing scandal is “no way a reflection” on the work of the staff at RTÉ.

Meanwhile, in her opening statement, former chair of the RTÉ Board Ms Doherty said a “deliberate decision” was taken to not tell the Board about what was going on.

She said she is “horrified” by the “extent of the operations” which happened during her time as chair.

“We did not know because we were never told,” she said.

She said there were “endless” opportunities for executives to bring issues to her attention.

Former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of RTÉ, Breda O’Keefe, said the current RTÉ CFO joined in January 2020 and took over from her in February. She was still involved in March 2020, including Ryan Tubridy’s contract negotiations and gave a “comprehensive handover” when she left.

“I was not contacted by the RTÉ CFO or any other personnel on any matter,” she said, referring to a time after she left.

She said she was not involved in the Grant Thornton review and has not seen it.

Ms O’Keefe said the CFO was incorrect in saying he was only in the role three days when 20 January 2021 top earners were released as he was in the job since 2020.

Mr Collins later told the committee he “confused the years” and took up his role in 2020.

Ms O’Keefe said her “recollection” of Mr Tubridy’s 2015-2020 contract was for a five-year period, service fees were “steeped over the term”, for example, higher fees in later years.

He was also promised an exit payment of €120,000, to be paid if he completed the five years of is contract.

The 2020-2025 contract aimed to reduce annual fees by 15pc.

On the tripartite agreement between RTÉ, Mr Turbidy and Renault, she said RTÉ were “not to be liable for any element” of the contract.

She said she was asked to write to Mr Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly, about a possible commercial arrangement.

She said in early 2020, the head of commercial told her the arrangement would have to be “cost neutral” for Renault.

She said she was “not aware of any guarantee” had issued until she saw media reports.

She said before she left RTÉ in March 2020, she “fully briefed” the new CFO about the top earners contracts. She said she also provided all documentation.

She also said RTÉ Finance had financial control of the barter account and received regular statements from the barter company.

During her time as CFO, the annual value of bartered airtime was around €300,000 per year out of total commercial income of €180m per year.

Ms O’Keefe said “barter traded income” in her time as CFO, which was “relatively minor” was “accounted for”.

Ms O’Keefe later said Mr Tubridy was due an exit payment of €120,000. As part of the contract negotiations, she said RTÉ was trying to see if the €120,000 payment could be waived.

When asked if she felt she was thrown under the bus when the RTÉ statement was issued at the outset of the scandal, Ms O’Keefe said: “That’s a tough one.”

She said she hopes she did “some good” while at the organisation.

“I wanted to set the record straight, my recollection of events,” she said.

“My recollections were more akin to what happened.”

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin asked current CFO Richard Collins why he said last week at the committee there was only one barter account. It was revealed last night that a review of RTÉ’s finances had discovered further barter accounts.

“There is one barter account. There is three companies feeding into that barter account,” said Mr Collins.

He said he looks at the “consolidated” account and gave an example of someone being asked how much their weekly shopping was - he said this might involve getting groceries in a number of shopping markets.

“There is nothing new here, they are all treated the same, the three companies.”

Mr Collins said when he joined RTÉ, he brought barter accounts onto the accounts. He said auditors picked up on the issues “as a result” of this.

Mr Griffin asked if details of barter transactions were raised with the board.

Ms Doherty said she did not know and said she has checked with colleagues and they did not know.

“I think I should have been informed and I think all of my colleagues should have been informed. This should have been highlighted to us,” she said.

When asked if the Board kept a close enough eye on what was going on, she said the Board gets information from audited accounts, being told something “off the record” and management.

She said in her role as chair of the remuneration committee, she was in “constant contact” with the Director General and “others”.

Mr Griffin said the remuneration committee was “way down the pecking order”.

On the subject of former DG Dee Forbes’ letter telling Mr Tubridy he would not have his pay cut, Mr Lynch said Mr Tubridy’s salary would be reduced and that there was a “guarantee” but said he was not aware of the “side letter”.

Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon said resources were cut to journalists, technicians, researchers and “no attempt (was) made” to do this at the commercial side of the organisation.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said the conflict between the commercial side and the public service side “must be addressed”.

Ms Doherty said: “The system is broken,” and this makes for “broken people” making “broken decisions”.

Mr Lynch said he is “keen” to establish a register of interests for “anybody on air” but there are data protection concerns.

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon said RTÉ executives take home approximately €2.3m salary per year.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said the salary of the DG is set by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and other salaries are aligned with that.

More to follow