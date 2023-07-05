RTÉ staff member had loan of car for five years

RTE staff member had car on loan for five years and only gave it back yesterday

An unnamed RTÉ staff member had the loan of a car for five years.

Interim RTÉ Director General, Adrian Lynch, told the Oireachtas Media Committee this afternoon that the arrangement “was not approved” and only came to an end yesterday.

He said the car was returned on Tuesday.

Mr Lynch said he could not name the staff member for data protection reasons, and would not say what role or rank they have as “it’ll be too specific and lead to speculation”.

“I’m sure it’ll come out anyway,” he said.

Current and former members of the RTÉ Board and Executive are currently appearing before the committee to answer questions about the RTÉ pay scandal.