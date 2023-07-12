RTÉ staff hold rally at Montrose campus demanding action over future of national broadcaster

New RTE Director General, Kevin Backhurst with Emma O'Kelly and other staff members pictured this afternoon at a lunchtime rally by staff in RTE and members of the NUJ, SIPTU, Connect and non trade union members. Picture: Colin Keegan

RTE staff pictured this afternoon at a lunchtime rally by staff in RTE and members of the NUJ, SIPTU, Connect and non trade union members. Picture: Colin Keegan

RTE staff pictured this afternoon at a lunchtime rally by staff in RTE and members of the NUJ, SIPTU, Connect and non trade union members. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

RTÉ workers were told a rally held at lunchtime in the Montrose campus today was not about “one individual and his future” but the future of an organisation of hundreds of people.

Kevin Bakhurst, the new director general, moved through the crowd and chatted with staff as they chanted “What do we want? Action. When do we want it? Now.”

Staff told how they feared for their jobs at the gathering of NUJ , Siptu and Connect members.

Presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Justin McCarthy were among the faces in the crowd that gathered near the television building.

“A lot of people by the way after this will be asked about one individual and his future in this organisation," said Emma O’Kelly, education correspondent and chair of the Dublin broadcasting branch of the NUJ.

Interview with the new director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst

”But what we need to make very clear is today is not about the future of one individual, it’s about the future of an organisation, it’s about the future of public service broadcasting in this country. It’s about the future career prospects of hundreds of people, employees here but also actors, musicians, artists, other people who rely on this organisation as part of their own income to live on.

"That is what today is about and that’s the message we need to send to government.”

She called for the licence fee to be scrapped and said the government needs to put in place a proper sustainable funding model for public service broadcasting,”

Ms O’Kelly said a properly funded model to bring the organisation into the future sustainably should be put in place as a matter of urgency.

“This country has to stop trying to get quality public service broadcasting on the cheap. If we’ve seen anything over the past few weeks, we’ve seen that that simply doesn’t work and what happens when you drive an organisation too much into the market and some people lose complete sight of our remit, which is that of public service broadcasting.”

She said a few weeks ago she found an old locker with her name on it in RTE that had a Trade Union Group response to a report on a forum on broadcasting inside it.

Ms O’Kelly said it called for a proper, sustainable funding model to be put in place to support public sector broadcasting.

“That’s how long we’ve been looking for this, at least 20 years,” she said.