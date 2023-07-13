RTÉ staff divided on Ryan Tubridy’s fate amid calls for major overhaul at national broadcaster

Some ‘don’t buy’ presenter’s version of events, others feel pay problems at Montrose are more deep-seated

RTÉ staff are angry following Ryan Tubridy’s committee appearances but the door is not fully closed to his potential return to the airwaves.

Workers did not want to comment publicly on the future of the former Late Late Show host at a rally yesterday although some privately revealed they “did not buy” his or agent Noel Kelly’s version of events.

But while some gave a “flat no” to his return, others were conflicted.

Tubridy was referred to as just “one individual” at the gathering of over 100 workers who demanded an urgent funding plan for the national broadcaster.

They were joined by the new director general Kevin Bakhurst.

Tubridy is keen to get back on air, but told politicians at Leinster House that he may be out of a job by Friday.

“It was 70:30 against Tubridy straight after the committees,” said one employee, who did not want to be named. “But it may be more 50:50 among the public.”

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh speaks at RTÉ staff rally

Speaking before the rally, Mr Bakhurst said he will soon be approaching radio managers to gauge their views and assess whether there is an appetite for the presenter’s return. A decision is expected within three weeks.

He has said staff will have a considerable input on the decision.

Workers including Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh revealed they fear for their jobs, while Mr Bakhurst has not ruled out further radical steps, including selling parts of the Montrose campus.

She said she watched the committee meetings but was not going to comment on Tubridy’s future.

“I think he’s been through a lot,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of stuff myself over the last few years and I know what it takes, and I know the toll it takes on your family. I just hope for the staff’s sake that we can all move on and we have a better structure.”

Ní Cohofaigh said there had been a mixture of shock and anger among staff.

“And now I think we’re just upset. Some of us are genuinely worried about our jobs.”

Ms Ní Chofaigh said the public has been supportive, although she has been the subject of derision by one person asking her “where’s your flip-flops?”.

Speaking over a megaphone, Emma O’Kelly, RTÉ’s education correspondent, said a lot of people would be asked about one individual and his future in the organisation. “But what we need to make very clear is today is not about the future of one individual, it’s about the future of an organisation,” said the correspondent, who is chair of the Dublin broadcasting branch of the NUJ.

“It’s about the future of public service broadcasting in this country. It’s about the future career prospects of hundreds of people, employees here but also actors, musicians, artists, other people who rely on this organisation as part of their own income to live on.

“That is what today is about and that’s the message we need to send to government.”

The workers held placards as they stood beside the canteen whose closure due to a rat infestation may feel like the last straw after weeks of unwelcome revelations.

Their sigsn read “We are your RTÉ”, “Protect Public Service Media” and “Is Muide Bhur RTÉ”.

There was little mention of the so-called “poster boy” of the scandal.

“There is a lot of rage and disappointment,” said one worker. “A lot of it is more with management. People are still very conflicted.

“One day they’re going one way and then they change their mind. They’re on an emotional roller coaster. Some who had a close working relationship with Tubridy are still fond of him and sorting their perception of him and are conflicted. People make mistakes.”

However, another employee said most of their colleagues do not want his return and claimed some people who worked closely with him are strongly against him now.

They said the line of questioning at committees did not get to the “nub” of the crisis and deliver more detail on the “consultancy fees” or why Tubridy had not spoken up when incorrect pay figures were made public.

When asked if RTÉ can afford to lose Tubridy’s ratings, one senior radio figure said he is a “smaller fish” in the world of radio, compared with TV.

Emma O'Kelly and Seamus Dooley speaks at RTÉ staff rally

Siptu official Teresa Hannick said she was not getting a sense there was any “hatred” or a “witch-hunt” against him.

“It is really not around an individual, but the ‘them and us’ culture that allowed it to happen,” she said.

She added that staff were concerned about a severance package paid to the former chief financial officer.

Some prominent figures have backed Tubridy in recent days.

Maia Dunphy defended him against claims that he left the Late Late Show job due to the payments scandal.

RTÉ Radio 1 DJ Dave Fanning described Tubridy and Mr Kelly’s Oireachtas committee appearances as “nonsensical”.

Fanning is a client of Mr Kelly’s agency NK Management.

Tubridy told politicians he has nothing but respect and admiration for the great number of very decent hard-working people in RTÉ.

“I am very sorry for those whose lives have been made difficult with an incessant dripping of new revelations,” he said. “I want to thank those colleagues who have supported me through these last few weeks.”