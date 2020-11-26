RTÉ staff ‘ angry ’ and morale plummets following retirement party crisis

RTÉ staff feel like the controversy caused by photos that emerged following a staff retirement event has turned workers “into a bit of a laughing stock”, a senior source at the broadcaster has said.

Morale in the company has plummeted and employees have been left “shell-shocked” after RTÉ came in for huge criticism for permitting a leaving-do where social distancing guidelines were breached. RTÉ has received 280 complaints from members of the public after the photos emerged while gardaí met with management on Monday as part of an initial inquiry. The advice of the DPP will be sought on whether further action is required.

One staff member said there is also a huge level of anger among those in the organisation, who feels its reputation has been tarnished by the actions of a few.

Questions have also been raised about why it took some management members so long to come out and publicly apologise when presenters like Eileen Dunne and Bryan Dobson had to issue statements immediately.

Monday saw RTÉ’s MD of News Jon Williams describing his attendance at the event as “an error of judgment that I deeply regret.”

A senior staff source say those working in the organisation have been left “shell-shocked” by the episode.

“People are baffled and bewildered as to why some of the stars were wheeled out to apologise so publicly while the managers made their apologies on internal Zoom meeting calls where not many staff members would have been there to hear it,” said the staff member.

“They feel it’s turned us all into a bit of a laughing stock at a very difficult time. We're all left wondering if someone’s head will roll because it’s beginning to drag out a bit too long now and people are very interested to see where it’s all going to end up.”

However, those in the lower echelons of RTÉ are also indulging in a small degree of schadenfruede when it comes to the controversy.

“There is some delight and great satisfaction that the managers are in the spotlight for this one, for a change,” the source added.

"There has been a lot of finger-wagging from them to various reporters about certain news reports and how well guidelines were being adhered to. They were being ultra-pedantic about some stuff so it’s amusing to see the shoe is on the other foot now,” said the RTÉ source.

Meanwhile, politicians are to seek a statement from RTÉ on the events surrounding the party where high-profile staff were pictured breaching social distancing guidelines.

The Oireachtas Media and Culture committee has agreed to request a full report from the national broadcaster on the circumstances surrounding the organisation of the event. .

It will also ask RTÉ to outline the measures it is undertaking to review its existing Covid-19 guidelines in light of the controversy.

Members of the Oireachtas committee have privately said they also want assurances from the broadcaster that what happened does not occur again.

Irish Independent