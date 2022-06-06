RTÉ shelves series on Quinn saga for a second time amid ongoing threat fears

RTÉ has shelved indefinitely plans to broadcast a major documentary series focusing on the rise and fall of former billionaire Sean Quinn.

A three-part series, Quinn Country, had originally been scheduled to air in January.

RTÉ initially postponed the documentary without a broadcast date after kidnap victim Kevin Lunney and his fellow directors at Mr Quinn’s former company, QIH (now Mannok), expressed “grave concerns” that its airing could escalate a campaign of violence against them.

Mannok directors had also declined an invitation to be interviewed by award-winning documentary maker Trevor Birney of Fine Point Films when he began recording the series with Mr Quinn in 2020.

The series remains on the shelf amid the ongoing threat level against these men, as well as pending appeals by three criminals who were convicted over the Lunney abduction.

A spokesperson for RTÉ gave no reason for the decision to delay the documentary. The spokesperson indicated that Quinn Country does not have a “confirmed broadcast date currently”.

On Saturday, the Irish Independent revealed a fresh security operation around Kevin Lunney and fellow directors at the former Quinn companies.

Police on both sides of the Border have informed five directors – Liam McCaffrey, Kevin Lunney, his brother Tony Lunney, John McCartin and Daragh O’Reilly – that despite the death of notorious crime godfather, Cyril McGuinness, aka ‘Dublin Jimmy’ in 2019, the threat level against them remains high.

Quinn Country, which cost an estimated €500,000 to make, was unveiled as one of the flagship shows in RTÉ’s autumn schedule last year.

It was initially postponed pending the Special Criminal Court trial of three criminals who abducted and tortured Kevin Lunney before dumping the seriously injured businessman on a country road.

In December, three men who had been recruited by Cyril McGuinness were sentenced to jail terms of between 15 and 30 years after they were found guilty of abducting and intentionally causing harm to their victim on September 17, 2019.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the as-yet-unidentified paymaster behind the attack could expect to receive a life sentence if they are convicted in the future.

The three men are now appealing their convictions and lengthy sentences.

In the letter sent to the broadcaster last December, Mannok CEO Liam McCaffrey highlighted concerns that the TV series could potentially compromise the safety of the directors by inflaming a small group of individuals.

The letter followed an earlier meeting in October 2021 between RTÉ, Mr McCaffrey and other members of the management and director team.

Although it did not have a specific airing date, Quinn Country was scheduled for broadcast in January, once the trial and sentencing of the gang had concluded.

Following receipt of the letter from the Mannok executives it was changed to ­February, but again with no specific date.