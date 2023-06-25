RTÉ scandal: Whistleblower claims broadcaster gave ‘kickbacks’ of €50m to ad agencies

Payments to Tubridy are just the ‘tip of the iceberg’

The Government has launched an unprecedented interrogation of governance at RTÉ, as the scandal over Ryan Tubridy’s undisclosed pay yesterday widened to include commercial deals.

An industry whistleblower has claimed that the sponsorship deal that allowed the broadcaster’s biggest star to earn hundreds of thousands of euro in undisclosed income is just the “tip of the iceberg” — in terms of commercial kickbacks and secretive payments at the state broadcaster.

Writing in the Sunday Independent today, the whistleblower said an account used by RTÉ to make undisclosed payments to Tubridy has also channelled secret credit note payments in excess of €50m to media advertising agencies over the past 10 years.

His comments were echoed by Ivan Yates, a former Newstalk broadcaster and government minister, who also said the Tubridy scandal is “the ‘tip of the iceberg’ in terms of what is going on in the organisation and the way it operates.

“The problem is with the governance. This is all systematic of a culture of denial, arrogance and cover up,” he said.

In one of the most damaging days in the broadcaster’s history, Media Minister Catherine Martin announced an external review of governance and culture at RTÉ to ensure it is “fit for purpose”.

Her announcement followed a crisis meeting with RTÉ chairperson, Siún Ní Raghallaigh yesterday.

She told reporters yesterday that trust in RTÉ had been “shattered” and said the situation is “nearly like an existential crisis for RTÉ”.

Martin said the “commercial side of things” needed to be examined thoroughly “in terms of presenter’s earnings”, and expected the external review to take up to seven months.

Asked if Ryan Tubridy, who was taken off air last week, should be allowed work for RTÉ again, she said this was “outside her remit” under law.

“It would be very difficult for me to express a personal view while I am Minister for Media, but that is an operational matter for RTÉ and indeed a matter for the individual themselves.”

Martin also called on Dee Forbes, who was last week suspended as director-general of RTÉ, to attend Oireachtas hearings due to take place next week, along with other RTÉ representatives. She said she did not know why Forbes had been suspended.

“There is a disciplinary process there, and that’s all I’ve been told in relation to the suspension,” she said.

Tubridy appeared an isolated figure this weekend with few colleagues coming out to support him.

Broadcaster and sports pundit Eamon Dunphy yesterday told the Sunday Independent: “I feel very foolish to have supported Ryan in the way that I did. The people responsible for this are not being honest with the public or the Government.”

Despite RTÉ’s repeated assurances to politicians and the public that the pay of the station’s top 10 stars had been cut by 15pc, over a period of several years Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 above his annual published salary.

The undisclosed payments to Tubridy included €75,000 paid to the star in 2021 and 2022 as part of a sponsorship deal with Renault Ireland.

However, in a decision yet to be explained, RTÉ guaranteed the €75,000 a year to Tubridy. When Renault did not renew the contract, the national broadcaster paid Tubridy the fees that were to have been paid under the commercial sponsorship deal.

This amounted to €150,000 for 2021 and 2022, plus €80,760 in “fees taken by” a mystery “barter company” which RTÉ said was to “facilitate the transaction”.

RTÉ refused to disclose the name of the barter company or who owns it yesterday, but said it “is not linked to RTÉ or Noel Kelly”. Kelly is Tubridy’s agent.

The RTÉ board has said it was unaware of the additional payments to Tubridy.

Geraldine O’Leary, RTÉ’s group head of commercial, who announced the sponsorship deal with Renault, yesterday referred press queries to her solicitor. Speaking on her behalf, O'Leary's solicitor said she has and will continue to cooperate with any investigation.

In a statement following Martin’s meeting yesterday, RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh promised that the board will work closely with the external review to rebuild confidence.

RTÉ indicated that an internal review of contracts of its top-paid stars has found no discrepancies in disclosed earnings. An independent review by Grant Thornton is due to commence.

The board’s remuneration committee is to take on oversight and approval of the terms of contracts relating to RTÉ’s top 10 earners.

The barter account, which was used for Ryan Tubridy’s undisclosed payments, will be brought under the RTÉ finance department.

In a statement last week, RTÉ confirmed that a credit note was issued to a commercial sponsor of The Late Late Show, Renault, via a barter account in respect of payments to Tubridy of €75,000.

This credit note reduced the overall cost to Renault of its sponsorship agreement with Tubridy.

Writing anonymously (but known to this newspaper), the senior industry figure says the scandal over the payments to Tubridy “is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to payments made by RTÉ by way of secretive credit notes”.

These payments, also known as “media kickbacks”, are illegal in the US, but they are widespread in the Irish media advertising world. The whistleblower says the practise distorts the market, is lacking in transparency, and anti-competitive.

In most cases the clients who pay for ad campaigns have no knowledge of how agencies earn additional commissions through the credit-note system.

The insider said that while RTÉ has already asked Grant Thornton to review the payments made to other high-profile broadcasters, “it should also be looking for a report on how the credit-note payment system has been operated by the station’s commercial division.”

Meanwhile a veteran media industry source told the Sunday Independent that sponsorship deals with RTÉ stars needed more scrutiny.

He said RTÉ presenters were paid for commercial gigs in a variety of ways, including being given “free cars”, but added that it was “not really that appropriate”.

“It’s problematic and there needs to be more scrutiny around it. And I am absolutely sure there will be now,” the source said.