RTÉ RnaG broadcaster Máirtín Tom Sheáinín retires this week after 31 years

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Máirtín Tom Sheáinín retires this week from the station after 31 years of service.

Sheáinín will present his show Ardtráthnóna for the last time on Wednesday, and will then appear on Iris Aniar on Friday in a special programme to celebrate his broadcasting life.

The very next day, the Kerry broadcaster will turn 65-years-old - RTÉ’s compulsory retirement age. Sheáinín originally hails from Leitir Caladh, Leitir Móir in Connemara, and started working with Raidió na Gaeltachta officially in December of 1989.

Since the start he’s presented the programme Togha agus Rogha, which he hosted for the last time yesterday. He’s since gone on to lead a number of programmes, including the premier sean nós singing competition Corn Uí Riada, broadcast from the Oireachtas festival. He actually won the competition twice, back in 1983 and 1988.

It was thanks to sean nós that Sheáinín first got his taste for radio. He was asked to entice a few relatively unknown sean-nós singers, or those who had unusual songs, to take part in the series Casadh an tSúgáin.

He intends to play some archive material on this Wednesday's final Ardtráthnóna programme - the show he’s led since September 1998.

Sheáinín has also presented Siamsán Maidine, Ó Bhinn go Binn, Iris Aniar, Rásaí na Gaillimhe,

Maidin Shamhraidh, and the series Saol agus Saothar, where he spoke to people in different trades. He was the western reporter for Barrscéalta for a time too.

Sheáinín is known for his ability to get people to share their stories even if they may be a bit shy, according to a spokesperson from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

“He’s very good at interviews,” she said. “People who normally wouldn’t talk much or would be reluctant to talk always open up to him because he makes people feel very comfortable. He’s very natural.”

The broadcaster also presents the TG4 show Comhrá, which is set to have a new series next year, a spokesperson for the TV station said in August.

After many years of service for the state broadcaster, Sheáinín is going to be missed by many.

“He’s held in great esteem by his colleagues, and by the listeners,” the RnaG spokesperson said.

“He’s a nice presence to have.”

"He doesn't have any immediate plans for after retirement, just to relax and enjoy having some more free time to spend with friends and family," the spokesperson added.

