RTÉ revelations would ‘shame the most extravagant of Celtic Tiger excesses’ – Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster

Ryan Tubridy, Noel Kelly and Dee Forbes must “do the decent thing” and turn up to a Dáil committee to answer questions, the Dáil has been told in a debate on the RTE scandal.

Sinn Féin spokeswoman Imelda Munster TD said what had been revealed in recent times would “shame the most extravagant of Celtic Tiger excesses.”

The ask-no-questions mentality had destroyed the broadcaster’s relationship with the Oireachtas and the public, she said. Accountants Deloitte “missed the Ryan Tubridy payments for six years,” Ms Munster added.

RTE credit cards should be audited, as well as the barter account for its payments over the last six years, Ms Munster argued.

The Executive Board’s arrogance and self-importance was striking, and its attitude to the rest of the staff was “Let them eat cake,” she said.