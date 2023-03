The broadcast was interrupted live on air

RTÉ journalist Sinead Hussey managed to keep her composure after her live weather broadcast was interrupted by a man talking and recording on his phone.

The man can be seen walking into the frame of the broadcast a number of times making anti-LGBTQ comments.

Ms Hussey was giving the weather update on the RTÉ Six One News.

The live broadcast was cut short by presenter Caitriona Perry and swiftly returned to studio.