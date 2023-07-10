RTÉ refuses to confirm if Kathryn Thomas had permission to do controversial Range Rover advert

Advertising authority says no evidence was produced to show SUV led to a more sustainable lifestyle

In a 2021 advert, Kathryn Thomas indicated that her Land Rover was part of her sustainability journey. Photo: Andres Poveda

RTÉ is refusing to confirm if presenter Kathryn Thomas had permission to appear in a controversial advert which suggested driving a hybrid Land Rover was environmentally sustainable.

The 2021 advertising campaign – which was criticised by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) – featured the RTÉ personality promoting a Land Rover hybrid SUV as part of her “journey” to living more sustainably.

RTÉ was asked a number of times if a line manager at the broadcaster approved the presenter’s appearance in the advert. It was also asked if approval would be given for a similar advert now, in light of criticism of such adverts and claims of “greenwashing”.

After three days of not answering the question, a spokeswoman for RTÉ said it was “expediting the establishment of its register of interests for staff and contractors” in consultation with the RTÉ trade union group.

“The terms of reference for the register are being developed,” the spokeswoman said. “In addition, acting interim direcor general Adrian Lynch has written to all relevant line managers in RTÉ seeking clarification on any potential breaches of RTÉ’s journalism and content guidelines. Meetings are under way in this regard.”

Asked again if Thomas had permission to appear in the advert, the spokeswoman said: “We have no further comment.”

In 2021, Land Rover ran an advertising campaign that featured a number of brand ambassadors promoting some of its hybrid SUVs.

In a sponsored article in the Irish Times, which has since been removed, Thomas discussed climate change and adjustments she had made in favour of sustainability. The article introduced her as a TV presenter, and she also referenced her work on RTÉ’s Operation Transformation.

Among the “thoughtful changes” Thomas had made to live more sustainably, the article claimed that her Range Rover Evoque Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) “delivers not just on the sustainability front, it also provides some much-needed Zen”.

“There’s a silence that comes with driving in electric mode that I’d never experienced before,” she said. “The design and the sleek lines combined with the quietness creates a sense of calm when you’re driving.”

She claimed that she was planning to move to a fully electric car in the future. “Until then, my Evoque PHEV is a great way of going electric, and it’s helping me on my sustainability journey.”

Thomas is not an RTÉ staff member, but works for the broadcaster as a contractor. RTÉ had said that contractors needed a line manager’s permission before appearing in any brand deals or sponsored content.

Thomas is represented by NK Management, the agency led by Noel Kelly which also represents Ryan Tubridy. NK Management did not respond to requests for comment on behalf of Thomas.

The Land Rover advertising campaign also featured Diarmuid Gavin and Donal Skehan, who have presented programmes on RTÉ but who are contracted by production companies rather than the broadcaster.

RTÉ said the two “are not obligated to seek approval from RTÉ” for such brand deals.

Former rugby player Brian O’Driscoll also featured in the same advertising campaign.

Sponsored articles promoting the campaign through interviews with all four individuals have been removed from the Irish Times.

In considering a complaint made about one of the adverts, the ASAI said no evidence had been produced to support claims that driving a Land Rover hybrid SUV would lead to a more sustainable lifestyle. It stated that “​the advertising should not be used again in its current format”.