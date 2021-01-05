RTÉ receives 4,750 complaints about ‘blasphemous’ NYE comedy sketch

Archbishop Eamon Martin said: "To broadcast such a deeply offensive clip about God and Our Blessed Mother during the Christmas season on RTÉ and on the eve of the Solemn Feast of Mary, Mother of God, is insulting to all Catholics and Christians."

A satirical clip broadcast on RTÉ’s New Year's Eve Countdown show has generated 3,500 emails and 1,250 calls since airing last Thursday night.

Many viewers across the country were not impressed with the Waterford Whispers News sketch, which showed “God” being led away by gardaí for “sexual harassment” offences.

The mock news clip features former RTÉ news anchor Aengus Mac Grianna reporting that “God has become the latest figure to be implicated in an ongoing sexual harassment scandal.”

The clip received more than 600 complaints within 24 hours of airing and RTÉ has since revealed that the number has now doubled since the weekend.

Confirming the figures in a statement this afternoon, RTÉ said: "Since Friday, RTÉ has received approximately 3,500 emails and 1,250 calls regarding the Waterford Whispers sketch segment in the RTÉ One New Year’s Eve Countdown programme.

“This takes into account emails to RTÉ's Complaints and Information Offices, as well as calls to RTÉ's Information Office and to RTE's main reception."

The Catholic Church spoke out about the controversial skit, describing it as “blasphemous,” while Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin condemned the footage, saying: “To broadcast such a deeply offensive clip about God and Our Blessed Mother during the Christmas season on RTÉ and on the eve of the Solemn Feast of Mary, Mother of God, is insulting to all Catholics and Christians.

“I am shocked that producer/editor of NYE Countdown Show didn’t realise how deeply offensive was a mocking 'news report' accusing God of rape and reporting his imprisonment.

“This outrageous clip should be removed immediately & denounced by all people of goodwill.”

Despite apologising for the skit in a statement on Saturday, RTÉ has since indicated that it will not remove the clip from the RTÉ Player, where it is still available to view.

