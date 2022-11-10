RTÉ Radio 1 shows shed listeners by the thousands as station chief blames post-pandemic return to work

RTÉ Radio 1 has suffered a listener slump across nearly all of its flagship shows, new figures reveal.

All of its weekday programmes have shed thousands of listeners, according to the latest Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) figures while its sister station of 2fm is also down in popularity.

The drop-off in listeners is significant when compared to the last JNLR release on August 7.

Morning Ireland has shed 22,000 listeners and now stands at 451,000, while Ryan Tubridy has lost 25,000 from the previous book and is at 344,000.

Today with Claire Byrne is down 19,000 in the latest survey, with 331,000, while News at One is at 325,000 – a drop of 9,000.

Even Joe Duffy’s Liveline had a slight drop of 11,000 listeners and is now at 321,000.

Ray D’Arcy’s mid-afternoon programme is haemorrhaging listeners and has dropped 18,000, down to 179,000. This is one of the lowest figures for that slot that’s been listed over the past 10 years.

His Today FM afternoon show rival, Ray Foley, is hot on his heels, clocking in 149,000 listeners in the most recent survey.

When asked about the slump in D’Arcy’s slot, head of RTÉ Radio 1 Peter Woods said that changes are needed to the show.

“It is down and we do have to look at that programme,” he told Independent.ie.

“We changed the production team on it in the last while. It has one of the best series producers and also one of the best new producers. We got two new superb researchers so what we would be more looking at is the structure of the programme rather than the content. That's where we think we probably have to go with it.”

Ronan Collins’s show is down 10,000 listeners to stand at 232,000 while Drivetime is now at 212,000, down from 216,000.

The news is better when it comes to RTÉ Radio 1’s weekend programmes, with Brendan O’Connor’s Sunday show up 4,000 to stand at 345,000, while his Saturday show is down 2,000 to 344,000.

Miriam O’Callaghan’s Sunday slot is down 8,000 and is now at 331,000 while Sinéad Mooney’s Playback stands at 354,000.

When asked about the weekday slump, Mr Woods attributed it to the change in working patters as Ireland moves into a post-pandemic stage with more people back in their offices.

He described it as a “resettlement”, given that they had unnaturally high listenership figures during the various lockdowns.

“Yes, programmes are down but that’s the universe we’re in. I don’t see significant gains on any of the other stations, across the board. Our audiences are bigger by definition,” he said.

“Looking at pre-Covid figures, we are still in a better place than we were. There are less people overall listening. People are adjusting and going back to work.”

On 2fm, there was a similar trend with Breakfast down 1,000 listeners to stand at 123,000 while Jennifer Zamparelli’s show is down 7,000 to 131,000. There was no change for the 2 Johnnies slot, which stands at 122,000.

It was a mixed result for Newstalk with The Pat Kenny Show down 7,000 to 177,000 while Lunchtime Live is down 3,000 to 108,000.

Newstalk Breakfast with Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman has gained 1,000 listeners to bring the show to 147,000, an all-time high for that slot while Moncrieff has added 3,000 listeners to reach 90,000. The Hard Shoulder is up 1,000 to stand at 156,000.

At the weekends, Off the Ball grew its Saturday show by 19,000 up to 143,000 while on Sunday it was up 22,000 to 153,000.

Newstalk’s managing editor Patricia Monahan said she was “delighted” to see it retaining its position as the most popular talk radio station among 20-44-year-olds.

“It is fantastic to see growth right across the schedule,” she said.

Over on Today FM, the station said it has retained its status as the most popular commercial station with a 9.1pc market share. Ray Foley is proving popular with listeners, adding 6,000 to his afternoon slot bringing it up 6,000 to stand at 149,000.

Ian Dempsey, whose show now runs from 6-9am, has 199,000 listeners, down 2,000 from 201,000.

There have been drops in its other shows including Dermot & Dave, down 5,000, alongside Pamela Joyce who has dropped 4,000 and Matt Cooper who has shed 10,000 listeners.