Pierce Brosnan will narrate new RTÉ programme to air later this month

RTÉ has unveiled a new line-up of TV programmes and radio shows which will put the spotlight on Ireland’s vibrant talent in the area of arts and culture.

Ranging from musical performances to documentaries on cultural icons like Jack B Yeats, Brian Friel and James Joyce, the fresh schedule will kick off towards the end of this month.

Award-winning author Colm Tóibín will undertake a study of one of Ireland’s best-known artists in the TV documentary Jack B. Yeats, The Man Who Painted Ireland. Airing on Thursday, October 21, the programme will be narrated by Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

Given that 2022 is the 100-year anniversary of of the publication of Joyce’s best-known book, 100 Years of Ulysses will examine why it is still considered one of the greatest novels ever written.

Irish dancing will be celebrated in a unique way with Devil in the Feet. A two-part documentary series, it examines how Irish dance evolved from its humble beginnings to become a global phenomenon thanks to stars like Michael Flatley.

As the issue of climate change continues to dominate news agendas, A Note for Nature is both a celebration of the country’s environment as well as a call for help.

Over an hour, through music and spoken word, the country’s most fragile landscapes will be explored along with the wildlife that have managed to survive there.

‘Brian Friel Shy Man, Showman’ is an intimate look at the life of the celebrated playwright with contributors drawn from his inner circle of family and friends. His wife Anne will be seen talking publicly about her husband for the first time alongside distinguished actors Liam Neeson, Stephen Rea, Sinéad and Niamh Cusack.

The work of a Dublin fireman called Leslie Crowe will be brought to life in ‘Camera, Tripod and Bicycle.’ Born in 1913, he spent 30 years of his life documenting his native city as he travelling from his home in Glasnevin by bicycle and through suburbs like Raheny, Swords and Coolock. Filmed on his 8mm camera, his extensive film archive was previously stored in biscuit tins in his attic after his death in 1981 before being made public by his family.

In the area of music, ‘The Flourishing’ will feature the voices of a generation. Musicians will include Paul Brady, Mary Black, Finbar Furey, Paddy Glackin, Andy Irvine, Tríona Ní Domhnaill, Mary O’Hara and Mary Bergin as they look at the changing course of the Irish folks music scene.

On RTÉ One, ‘The Works Presents’ with John Kelly will return with a ten-part series. Among the Irish artists featured will be Oscar-nominee Jim Sheridan, Academy-Award winner Brenda Fricker, Martin Hayes, who founded the seminal band The Gloaming.

As our culture and live entertainment sector continues to re-open, the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards will take place in Dublin’s Vicar Street on November 16. Presented by Ruth Smith and John Creedon, it will feature the best Irish musicians as well as a special Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ann Marie Power, Head of Arts and Culture at RTÉ, said she was “proud” of this new schedule of arts programming.

“When the world as we knew it was turned upside down, people everywhere turned to the arts, and to culture, for sustenance, joy, escape and healing,” she said.

"My ambition is that it will contribute towards rebuilding recognition of the essential value and sheer pleasure that the Arts bring to our lives.”

