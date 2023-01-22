RTÉ priest Fr Michael Toomey speaks out over ‘weekly attacks’ on priesthood

A well-known priest has spoken about the challenges of being a clergyman, with “divisions” in the Church and that priests should accept they'll be “shamed, ridiculed, belittled, told to be quiet,” and “attacked.”

Fr Michael Toomey, who celebrates Mass on RTÉ News, stated in his Sunday homily that he was praying “that the many divisions and challenges within the Church can be resolved in a spirit of mutual respect and fraternity.”

In a frank and open personal statement, Fr Toomey admitted there are “many challenges” with being a priest.

“And at times, I feel very uncomfortable and indeed get upset when I see bickering, disrespect, and challenges both internally and externally, which seem to me to want to change and attack our faith on many levels,” the priest added.

“There seems to be a weekly attack on priestly ministry…”

Fr Toomey added that there are “sadly many examples of society and attitudes to our faith when humour is used to disrespect us…”

The priest also stated there had been “downright inexcusable failings of the Church in its handling of historical abuse.”

There is, he added, “still much being done for the church to do its best to ensure this is eradicated.

“Our safeguarding teams have done enormous work which many now turn to as an example of good and best practice. But as with anything – a lot done – a lot more to do.”

Fr Toomey said, however, that “there are times when in our society, we need to ensure our message is shared in a caring way – spreading the Gospel while accepting there are times when we will be shamed, ridiculed, belittled, told to be quiet, attacked.

“That is our faith – Christ himself went through the same 2000 years ago – we priests and all Catholics often have to go through similar situations too.”

The priest from the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, aired frustration that a national newspaper journalist had contacted him a few years ago and had “attacked me as a priest, suggesting that I, and all my brother priests are in the priesthood as a celibate male 'profession' which is a broken model.”

He added: “She has no idea of the joys most of us have in dedicating all our time to others. The old saying comes to mind: Don’t judge me unless you have walked a mile in my shoes…”

It is evident there have been cultural challenges within Catholicism for many years and this has reached another heightened point recently, with calls from many Catholics for a more liberal and accepting Church.

Fr Toomey stated: “While there are a number of groups who are calling for radical changes in the church, there are others who would rather stay in its current model.”

In November, last year, retired Co Kerry priest Fr Sean Sheehy, was at the centre of a national controversy after he labelled sex between gay people as sinful and a societal approach to transgenderism as “lunatic”.

This led to the Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne apologising for the derogatory comments made by Fr Sheehy in Listowel. While an influential Irish-American Jesuit priest, Father James Martin, a consultant to the Vatican’s communications division, stated LGBTQ+ people were welcome at Church.

Fr Toomey said: “I wish I could find a way to communicate to you, and particularly to our young people, my feelings about the priesthood. For me, the priesthood is the greatest life possible…”

He added that “disagreements and arguments among the faithful,” had “been evident since the Church began.”

The priest stated that while some may have a “very negative view of priesthood” and question why anyone would enter the priesthood, he remained proud of his role.

“One of my main motivations to become a priest was to be able to celebrate Mass. Everything and anything else takes second place,” he said.

“I knew there would be challenges… there would be great problems… of the failures in the past of some in the Church, which would affect all of us…

“I will get things wrong. I may upset people or be misunderstood, for which I ask your forgiveness. Most of the time, I hope, I will get things right.”