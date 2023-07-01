‘RTÉ presenters would be lucky to get half as much money anywhere else’
The national broadcaster says it has to offer bumper deals to stop stars leaving, but who could match its terms? Kim Bielenberg and John Meagher report on how the pay bonanza began — and why it could end with a salary cap
Why does RTÉ pay its top stars such high salaries? To stop them leaving for other stations. That has always been the broadcaster’s excuse. But is there a real prospect of its so-called ‘talent’ making these dizzying sums anywhere else?