RTÉ presenters react to latest broadcaster revelations by posting flip flop photos from radio studio

Two RTE presenters have reacted to the latest revelations from the broadcaster by posting photos of themselves in flip flops from their radio studio.

Earlier today, new details of the hundreds of transactions spent through RTÉ barter accounts includes €4,956 spent on 200 pairs of Havaianas flip flops for a summer party for agencies and clients in 2016.

The transactions were revealed ahead of an Oireachtas grilling for top RTÉ bosses, their third appearance in just over a week.

Radio presenter Lilian Smith posted the photo below of herself in flip flops in the RTÉ radio studio tonight, and was joined by long time presenter and commentator John Kenny, who did the same.

The posts followed Liveline’s Joe Duffy raising the same issue on today’s show.

Duffy told Liveline listeners this afternoon that it worked out at “30 quid” per pair of Havainas flip flops,

"Now in Penneys on Mary Street – one of my favourite shops – in Penneys, I saw flip flops, the same flip flops as a flip flop,” he said.

"A flip flop is a is a piece of rubber goes on your foot and then there's a little piece of plastic and that goes between your ‘this little piggy’.

"This little piggy went to market... that’s your big toe, wasn’t it? And this little piggy stayed home... that's the next one. So, it goes through the market piggy and the piggy that stayed at home.

"It’s a pity RTÉ didn’t go out to the market in Cumberland Street and buy 200 pairs of flip flops. But, they spent €5,000.”