RTÉ presenter Maura Derrane to temporarily take over Tubridy’s former morning radio show

Maura Derrane will present the Nine O'Clock show on RTÉ Radio 1 from Monday: Photo: David Conachy

RTÉ presenter Maura Derrane is set to temporarily take over Ryan Tubridy’s 9am slot on RTÉ Radio 1 as the broadcaster continues it’s search to fill the position permanently.

Ms Derrane, who presents the Today Show with Dáithí Ó Sé, will be taking over from alternating hosts Oliver Callan and Brendan Courtney from Monday.

She will take on the one-hour slot for two weeks in her first foray in live radio.

“I’m going to be unavailable for the next couple of weeks, so Maura Derrane will be the presenter. She will be here for a fortnight, ”Callan told listeners on Friday.

“We know her well, she has oodles of experience doing live telly.

“It’s going to be Maura Derrane unleashed, so give her a very warm welcome on Monday,” said Callan, who has been filling in since the Tubridy payment scandal broke in June.

The Galway native has previously worked with TG4 and TV3, including staple shows such as Ireland AM.

Ms Derrane confirmed the news on social media and said: “So thrilled to be presenting The Nine O’Clock Show on RTÉ Radio1 for two weeks from next Monday. Join me.”

“I have never presented radio before, but I am extremely excited, so listen in.”

Daithi Ó Sé will present the Today Show on his own during the fortnight that Maura presents the newly rebranded Nine O’Clock Show on RTÉ Radio 1 for two weeks.

Mr Callan will return to his regular slot on RTÉ Radio 1 with Callan’s Kicks on October 6 to complete a new season of voice impressions and discussion of politics, sports and entertainment.

However, he added that both he and co-presenter Brendan Courtney will return to the 9am slot towards the end of October, as the broadcaster continues to search for a permanent host.