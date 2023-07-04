RTÉ presenter Lottie Ryan announces recent departure from Noel Kelly’s talent agency

Lottie Ryan has confirmed that she has parted ways with agent Noel Kelly.

Ryan wrote on social media this morning to say Mr Kelly no longer represents her.

“My relationship with NK management ended a number of weeks ago when we respectfully parted ways. I will not be making any further comment”.

It comes amid the RTÉ scandal involving Noel Kelly, who negotiated Ryan Tubridy’s most recent contract with then director general Dee Forbes which led to RTÉ paying the Tubridy with undisclosed payments.

Lottie Ryan Instagram story

Ryan herself also became engulfed in the RTÉ scandal after it emerged that she filmed a promotional advert for a car company on the public service broadcaster’s campus, without any permission.

The video plugging a €50,000 car appeared the day after the scandal of Ryan Tubridy’s payments from a commercial deal with another car maker was revealed.

In the latest embarrassment for RTÉ, the promotion has now been taken down and Ms Ryan has been spoken to by RTÉ management.

Kelly is the representative of many of RTÉ’s top ‘talent’ and negotiates their contracts with RTÉ bosses.

Independent.ie revealed that eight of RTÉ’s biggest on-air stars were given cars in promotional deals, including Lottie Ryan. Seven of the eight are represented by Noel Kelly.

Lottie Ryan stars in Toyota promo in RTE car park

Deals between presenters and brands are coming under increased scrutiny. The deals are separate to RTÉ contracts, but the Dáil Public Accounts Committee was told such arrangements have to be approved by a line manager at the publicly-funded broadcaster.

Interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch told politicians that RTÉ may introduce a register of interests to shed a light on the commercial deals done by its biggest stars.

Independent.ie has also detailed today how some of RTÉ’s best-known names have earned thousands of euro creating social media adverts for up to 70 brands in the past two years.

Champagne, days at the races, cars, televisions and jewellery are among the Instagram posts by RTÉ presenters who strike the lucrative brand deals.

Rates charged by RTÉ presenters for sponsored social media posts are not publicly available, but it is understood that a star with more than 300,000 followers could stand to earn between €3,000 and €4,500 from a post.