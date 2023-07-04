RTÉ presenter Doireann Garrihy used 2FM studio to promote porridge brand without permission from broadcaster

Controversy follows revelation that Lottie Ryan filmed car ad on broadcaster campus without go-ahead

Presenter Doireann Garrihy had permission to advertise Flahavan's products, but she was not given the go-ahead to promote the products on 2FM property. Photo: Instagram

Doireann Garrihy used a 2FM studio to shoot an advert for a porridge brand without the permission of her RTÉ bosses, it has emerged.

The 2FM breakfast presenter struck a brand deal with Flahavan’s in 2022, which saw her paid to post Instagram stories promoting the breakfast. The deal was separate to her work for RTÉ, which has included presenting the most recent series of Dancing with the Stars.

The post was taken down on Monday after RTÉ told the Irish Independent Garrihy did not have permission “for the use of RTÉ facilities” for this advertisement.

It comes after Lottie Ryan, another 2FM presenter, was spoken to by RTÉ bosses for filming a promotional advert for a car company on the public service broadcaster’s campus, without permission.

RTÉ confirmed last night that Ryan had apologised for the breach of social media guidelines.

In February last year, Garrihy was paid to post a number of times about Flahavan’s porridge under a social media campaign designed to promote eating the porridge at work.

“Grabbing some #OfficeOats on the go couldn’t be easier with #Flahavans range of Quick Oats, from pots to sachets to drums with lots of delish flavours,” the Instagram post by Garrihy said.

The post also ran a competition for a €500 “work wardrobe refresh”, which followers could compete in if they followed Flahavan’s on social media.

Permission was given by RTÉ to Doireann Garrihy for the commercial post, however permission was not given for the use of RTÉ facilities

It was one of a series of posts promoting the porridge brand, as part of a brand deal worth thousands of euro. In the picture, Garrihy is sitting in a 2FM studio, posing with a number of Flahavan’s-branded products.

While brand deals are separate from presenters' work for RTÉ, broadcasters like Garrihy have to get a line manager’s permission before agreeing to such deals.

New poll shows exactly who the public blame for RTE payment scandal

“Permission was given by RTÉ to Doireann Garrihy for the commercial post, however permission was not given for the use of RTÉ facilities. RTÉ has comprehensive social media guidelines that all employees (staff and contractors) are contractually obliged to adhere to,” a spokeswoman for the broadcaster said.

RTÉ said that the sponsored post was “addressed” with NK Management – the talent agency representing Garrihy and a stable of RTÉ personnel – at the time it was posted.

However, the post remained online for a year-and-a-half and was only removed following queries from the Irish Independent on Monday.

A spokeswoman for Flahavan’s said: “While we are not aware of what had been specifically agreed between Doireann and RTÉ in relation to this activity, it is our understanding that permission to work with Flahavan’s was sought by Doireann in advance of the campaign.

"The idea behind the campaign was ‘A Day in the Life’ to showcase all the ways Flahavan’s Quick Oats could be easily incorporated into Doireann’s busy life throughout the day.”

It represents the latest controversy for the broadcaster, which has been mired in scandal for nearly two weeks.

On Monday, it emerged that Ryan had also breached RTE rules when she filmed a video promoting a Toyota in the broadcaster’s car park without permission. In the video, she lavishes praise on the car, saying it is “the equivalent of a first-class plane seat on the road”.

The video was filmed at the back of the RTÉ Radio building and adjacent to the Fair City set. The RTÉ logo even appears on a sign during the video.

The video featuring Ryan has been removed after RTÉ was contacted for comment by the Irish Independent.