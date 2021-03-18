RTÉ pays out €20,000 over pundit John McGuirk’s mistaken link between republican group Éirigí and Lyra McKee murder

RTÉ has agreed to pay €20,000 to three charities after an Irish republican socialist group were falsely accused of murder on air.

Political commentator John McGuirk mistakenly stated Éirigí was responsible for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on a March 2 episode of Prime Time.

Dissident republican group the New IRA claimed responsibility for the murder in Creggan, Derry, shortly after the April 2019 killing.

Mr McGuirk, who is the editor of news website Gript, also claimed on air that Éirigí “endorses terrorism”.

The statement was corrected by Miriam O’Callaghan at the end of the show and a public apology was furnished. The broadcaster agreed to pay the funds to charity.

RTÉ has made payments of €10,000 towards a Lyra McKee investigative journalism training bursary, €5,000 to the Capuchin Day Centre and €5,000 to Inner City Helping Homeless.

RTÉ agreed to make another apology, to remove from the RTÉ Player the defamatory comments, and to upload the full apology to the player, while it also agreed to pay Éirigí’s legal fees.

An RTÉ spokesperson said: “On March 2 last we broadcast an item about the protests held in Dublin City centre the previous Saturday.

“One of our live contributors wrongly said that the political party Éírigí was responsible for the shooting of a journalist and endorses terrorism in Northern Ireland.

“We corrected that statement on the night and have been asked by Éírigí to clarify that it is an open, registered political party that has never been involved in shooting a journalist and does not support violence. We are happy to do so and apologise sincerely for what was said.”

The Irish Independent contacted Éirigí but the group stated it was happy for the newspaper to refer to its statement on its website in response to the issue.

The statement noted the “claims were completely untrue” and added the apology was “part of a wider settlement that has now been reached between Éirigí and RTÉ”.

There is no evidence to ever suggest Éirigí are a terrorist organisation. On its website the group says it was formed in 2006 in response to a “deeply undemocratic, unequal and unfair country”.

It states that its policy is to campaign for a new Republic “that will put the needs of the many ahead of the greed of the few…”

On March 2, following the Prime Time programme on which he discussed violence at an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre the weekend previous, Mr McGuirk wrote on Twitter: “Just a sincere apology: On TV earlier I got my Republican groups mixed up badly, in a slip of the tongue… I want to apologise publicly to Éirigí for the error and thank RTE for correcting it.”

