RTÉ payments scandal timeline: Never has there been so much drama at broadcaster than in past fortnight

Revelations have not ceased since Ryan Tubridy story broke on June 22

Ryan Tubridy has not been on air since it emerged his pay was under-declared by RTÉ. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Have we ever witnessed a more extraordinary two weeks in the entire history of RTÉ? For an organisation set up in 1960, to have so much drama in such a short space of time is unprecedented. So far, we’ve had top-brass resignations, countless statements, three Oireachtas committee meetings and government-commissioned internal and external reviews.

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy has been taken off air and had contract negotiations suspended due to “editorial reasons”. We found out that RTÉ spent €5,000 on flip-flips for parties. We all discuss barter accounts now like we’re qualified accountants.

But when did all this start? We take a look at how the RTÉ crisis unfolded:

Thursday, June 22, 12pm: Media Minister Catherine Martin was launching a new €9m initiative called Space to Create in Temple Bar when doorstepped by the Irish Independent.

Earlier, we had made inquiries to RTÉ about the whereabouts of then director general Dee Forbes, only to be told she was on annual leave.

Ms Martin then confirmed she had been made aware of corporate governance and financial issues at RTÉ and would issue a statement in due course.

His earnings had been underdeclared by RTÉ to the tune of €345,000, partly as a result of a deal worth €150,000 with Renault Ireland

3pm: The RTÉ board issues a bombshell statement detailing hidden payments made to Ryan Tubridy from 2017-22. His earnings had been underdeclared by RTÉ to the tune of €345,000, partly as a result of a deal worth €150,000 with Renault Ireland that had been curiously underwritten by RTÉ. The issue came to light during a routine internal audit, which was then reported to RTÉ’s Audit and Risk Committee. It asks Grant Thornton to carry out a full review, which was presented to the board on June 16.

Audit of a scandal: How the Ryan Tubridy RTÉ payments furore unfurled

Previously RTÉ had been appealing for extra funding, having insisted it had introduced cost-cutting measures, including slashing the payments to its top 10 presenters. An external review into their salaries also gets under way.

5.08pm: Tubridy issues a statement to say he is “surprised” by the announcement and the errors in RTÉ’s accounts. He is “disappointed” to be at the centre of the story but can’t shed any light on the payments. His agent Noel Kelly moves to distance himself from the controversy, saying there was no issue in relation to the payments being lawfully due.

6pm: Chair of the RTÉ board Síun Ní Raghallaigh goes on the Six One News and tells David McCullagh that Tubridy would not present his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Friday morning. She said that his return to the airwaves was a “matter for the executive”.

Former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes. Photo: PA

Friday, June 23: The RTÉ board confirms Ms Forbes was suspended from her employment on Wednesday, June 21, a day before the financial revelations were made public.

4.40pm: Tubridy issues a second, more contrite statement apologising for his “error of judgment”, and not asking more questions about incorrect figures about his earnings being published. He said he was disappointed to be taken off air.

He also insists his decision to step down from The Late Late Show on March 16 was unconnected to the issues raised.

Saturday, June 24: Media Minister Catherine Martin meets with Síun Ní Raghallaigh to discuss her concerns over the breach of corporate governance and discuss terms of reference for an external review. She said what had transpired was “shocking” and public trust in RTÉ had to be rebuilt.

Monday, June 26, 7.30am: Dee Forbes confirms she has resigned from the RTÉ board, meaning she is under no obligation to attend the forthcoming Oireachtas committee meetings into the controversy.

10am: Claire Byrne makes a statement live on her Radio 1 show about her salary, saying the published details of her €350,000 package were correct.

She said she is now paid €280,000 after taking a pay cut when she quit her TV show. Her fellow top 10 earners swiftly follow suit, all confirming no anomalies in their published salaries.

Tuesday, June 27: More than 200 staff members attend a lunchtime protest at RTÉ as they tell of their hurt and anger at the recent revelations. They demand transparency and more clarity from RTÉ management about the hidden payments.

Wednesday, June 28: Executives dubbed the “RTÉ Seven” go before the Oireachtas Media Committee meeting for a grilling by members on the scandal.

We hear more details of the infamous barter account, which is based in London and was used to run through the Renault Ireland payments, which were marked “consultancy fees”. Ms Ní Raghallaigh apologises for this “egregious breach of trust with the public”.

Thursday, June 29: It’s the turn of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to ask the hard questions. We learn more about RTÉs lavish spending habits, and that the issue first came to light on March 7.

Wednesday, July 7: RTÉ executives are back before the Oireachtas Media Committee. It emerges RTÉ splashed out €1.6m wining and dining corporate clients with concert trips, golf outings and visits to private members area in London. We learn that Toy Show The Musical incurred losses of €2.2m, paid for by the public fund. Details emerge of a mystery staff member who borrowed a car for five years, unapproved.

Separately, Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy confirm they will attend the PAC next week.

They have also agreed to take up the invitation to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee.

In a letter from their solicitor, the pair said they wanted to “fully cooperate and assist with your committee’s investigations”.

RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey

Thursday, July 6: GAA broadcaster Marty Morrissey reveals himself on Twitter as the staff member who borrowed a car from Renault Ireland and drove it for five years. He had appeared at around 12 events for the car company and took no payment for this. He was not a brand ambassador, so was instead offered the use of a car. He returned it on June 23, a day after the controversy broke. He apologised for his “error of judgment” and RTÉ said he would still fill in for Tubridy on the August bank holiday.

Friday, July 7: The judge presiding over Dublin’s TV licence prosecutions criticised RTÉ for what he described as elitism, “God-like personalities”, and “freeloaders” while defendants were “crippled with the cost of living”.

Saturday, July 8: Speaking during a visit to Co Clare, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says change is needed at the top of the broadcaster. “I think we need to see change in RTÉ. Without change, I don’t think that trust can be restored,” he said.

Sunday, July 9: RTÉ director of strategy Rory Coveney announces he has resigned with immediate effect in a statement.

Mr Coveney said he had met with director general Kevin Bakhurst in recent days, and wants to give him the space to create a “fresh lead team”.