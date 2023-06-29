RTÉ pay scandal: Varadkar wants Ryan Tubridy, Noel Kelly and Dee Forbes to be grilled by Oireachtas committee

EMBATTLED RTÉ star, Ryan Turbidy, and his agent, Noel Kelly, must give their side of the secret payments story to the TDs and senators inquiring into the controversy, the Taoiseach has said.

Answering questions on his way into an EU leaders’ Brussels summit dominated by the war in Ukraine, Mr Varadkar also said that the Government is committed to funding public service broadcasting.

But he insisted that not all of the licence fee funds should go to RTÉ and should be shared more fairly.

Eight things we learned from RTÉ bosses at the Oireachtas Media Committee

Mr Varadkar said the two committee hearings at Leinster House were getting important evidence from the state broadcaster’s senior managers and board members. He also repeated his call for former director general, Dee Forbes, to come to the committee hearings.

RTÉ chiefs will appear before the Dáil Public Accounts committee early this afternoon to be quizzed on the saga.

“There are other people who could shine a light on this and they include Ryan Tubridy, they include his agent, and they include Dee Forbes. And I think they should be willing to come before the committee and answer questions,” Mr Varadkar told reporters.

“There are procedures and they will be treated fairly and I think that it would be the right thing for them to do their part. They may have a story to tell and I think its right that they should be allowed to tell their side of the story,” the Taoiseach continued.

“The fact that they would not, or that they would refuse, would be a matter of concern to me,” Mr Varadkar added.

The Taoiseach insisted that future RTÉ funding options and the current controversy were separate issues. He said the broadcaster had an important job to do to regain public confidence and this was best done by telling the Oireachtas committees the full truth of what happened about secret payments.

Mr Varadkar said he and the Government were committed to funding public service broadcasting. But most people now believed that there was more to public service broadcasting than RTÉ and the service was not entitled to all the licence fee revenue.

RTÉ board and executives leave after grilling over Tubridy payments

RTÉ’s board and executive are also still under pressure following an unconvincing performance before the Media Committee. In a slapdown of the RTÉ management, Mr Varadkar said yesterday that it was not credible for them to claim former director general Dee Forbes was the only one who knew about the misreported payments to Tubridy. And it was revealed that Ms Forbes was asked to resign two weeks ago, but the Government was never told by the RTÉ chair.

There is also a real shadow over Tubridy’s future now with conflicting accounts of the status of his contract.

RTÉ’s acting director general, Adrian Lynch, refused to be drawn on whether Tubridy will be back on the radio.

“At the moment, obviously, for editorial reasons, it’s impossible for Ryan Tubridy to be back on air,” he said.

“We wouldn’t give our platform or airwaves to someone who is a public figure or who is involved in a controversy,” he added later.

When asked about the Irish Independent reporting that Tubridy disputes RTÉ claims that his contract is finished, Mr Lynch said he is getting paid the “radio portion” now.

“His radio and television contract went until the end of May. Then it was radio only,” he said.

A new contract to take account of him giving up The Late Late Show but continuing with his RTÉ Radio 1 show has yet to be agreed.

The outcome of a second investigation by accountants Grant Thornton into payments to Tubridy will take up to four weeks.

Tubridy’s earnings for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 were understated by €120,000. The presenter was due a “loyalty bonus” of €120,000 at the end of his contract.

But RTÉ chiefs told the committee that the €120,000 wasn’t paid and was “an adjustment made to the figures”, yet the matter is under investigation.

“But for an unexplained reason, that €120,000 was credited against his earnings in between 2017 and 2019. That’s under investigation at the moment by Grant Thornton,” RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins said.

Meanwhile, the new Late Late Show presenter Kielty wants to make public his RTÉ pay package, the Irish Independent can reveal.