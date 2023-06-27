RTÉ pay scandal: Dee Forbes will not attend Media Committee hearing ‘due to health reasons’

After resigning as director general, Forbes confirms decision not to attend hearingRay D’Arcy joins Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy, Brendan O’Connor, Mary Wilson, Bryan Dobson, Miriam O’Callaghan and Aine Lawlor in addressing the issue of their payTaoiseach and Tánaiste both said Ms Forbes should still appear before Oireachtas committeesNUJ hold lunchtime protest at RTÉ campus today

Liveline host Joe Duffy fielded a number of calls on the RTÉ controversy over Ryan Tubridy's pay

Former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes will not attend the Oireachtas Media Committee hearings on the RTÉ payments scandal on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Ms Forbes said the former media executive had informed the committee that she will not be attending "due to health reasons”.

It comes as presenter Ray D’Arcy has described the pay scandal which has engulfed the national broadcaster as a “terrible mess” as he revealed his salary has now dropped to €250,000.

In a statement today, Mr D’Arcy said he does not have an agent.

The fees paid to him have dropped significantly in recent years, down from €450,000 in 2019 to €305,000 in 2020 and 2021.

“On a human level, I feel for the people involved, but also share the feelings of anger and disappointment of many people around the country and in RTÉ,” he said.

“For the record, I haven’t got an agent.

“All of my salary figures to date have been reported correctly. When asked, I agreed to take a more than 15pc cut in 2019. My current salary is €250,000.”

Ray D'Arcy

D’Arcy is the latest to comment after Miriam O’Callaghan, Bryan Dobson, Mary Wilson and Aine Lawlor were the among the high-profile RTÉ presenters to issue a statement on their pay amid the furore over hidden payments to Ryan Tubridy.

They followed Claire Byrne and Joe Duffy in making statements on the matter earlier in the day yesterday.

O’Callaghan said there is “profound shock, anger and sadness” among everyone working at Montrose.

She also clarified that the most recent published fee of €263,500, which she received in 2021, is still correct.

In a statement, the Prime Time host said: “For the purpose of transparency, honesty and clarity, I want to put on the record that my most recently published fee from RTÉ – €263,500 – is correct, as are the published fees for previous years. I have never received additional payments from RTÉ that were not publicly declared.

“It’s hard to put into words how incredibly sad I have been since this story broke last Thursday. I had no idea this was coming down the tracks. I feel you, our listeners and viewers, have been badly let down.

"I love RTÉ – it’s a wonderful place to work, full of superb people who work very hard and conscientiously every day to deliver good programmes.

“Right now, there’s profound shock, anger and sadness among everyone working there. All we can do as journalists now, is cover this story as rigorously as we cover every other story.”

RTE's top presenters release statements on earnings

Yesterday evening, News at One host Dobson said in a statement: “RTÉ publishes on-air presenter salaries which, as far as I can see, have always fully accounted for my earnings.

“I don’t propose to add to that.”

The most recently published figures show Dobson took a pay cut between 2020 and 2021. In 2019, the former Six One presenter received €209,282. In 2020, he got a pay rise, bringing his total salary to €217,332. But in 2021, his salary dropped back again to €209,282.

Morning Ireland presenter Mary Wilson – who is an RTÉ staff member – said her salary is €196,961.

“I have no top-ups, additions or payments from any other sources,” she added.

In 2019, she earned €196,961. In 2020, her salary went up to €204,537. In 2021, it dropped back to down to the 2019 figure and remains at this.

Lawlor also confirmed that her salary is in line with what was previously reported. Her remuneration stood at €183,662 in 2020.

Their statements came after other top RTÉ presenters Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy and Brendan O’Connor revealed how much they are paid by the broadcaster and said the last published figures were correct.

Byrne revealed she is now being paid €280,000 – a drop of €70,000 since she gave up her Monday night television show.

The broadcaster made a lengthy statement at the start of her radio programme yesterday morning, saying she wanted to be honest with listeners.

And following lively discussion of the controversy around RTÉ presenters’ pay on Liveline, Duffy disclosed that he received €351,000 in fees from the broadcaster in the past year – €300,000 for his radio work and €51,000 for TV projects.

The broadcaster said he signed a four-year contract in 2019, and this year agreed to a two-year extension with the “exact same conditions, no changes and no increases".

He said he only agreed to a four-year contract as he “didn’t know what health I would be in in 2023”, but that RTÉ asked if a clause could be inserted which would give the option of invoking an extra two years.

“I said I would gladly do another two years,” he said.

His TV projects this year include The Meaning of Life.

“I’ve never been offered, never rejected, never received, never been involved in any outside… the figures that are on my contract are the exact figures I receive,” he added.

Claire Byrne on the set of TV show Claire Byrne Live. Photo: Conor McCabe / Liveline presenter Joe Duffy / Brendan O'Connor

Brendan O’Connor, meanwhile, has confirmed that his pay is €245,004 – the same figure he received in 2021.

The Sunday Independent columnist presents his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Saturdays and Sundays between 11am and 1pm.

In 2019, the radio presenter earned €220,000 from RTÉ. This increased to €238,753 in 2020, and to €245,004 in 2021.

RTÉ members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) were scheduled to protest on the broadcaster’s campus today at lunchtime.

“The NUJ are acutely aware of the ongoing anger of members and also of the powerlessness that many members are feeling,” the union said in a statement.

“In response to requests from members, the NUJ are calling a lunchtime protest for 1pm at the plaza in RTÉ Donnybrook.

“This will be an opportunity for NUJ members to stand together and express in unity their anger and the urgent need for answers as soon as possible, for the public and for staff.”

The RTÉ board has said it will publish “as much as possible” of the Grant Thornton review.

In a statement, it said it will also publish a “comprehensive statement” setting out its understanding of the circumstances surrounding the misstating of Ryan Tubridy's earnings from 2020 to 2022.

“RTÉ is acutely aware that the issues that were communicated by the RTÉ Board in its statement last Thursday have raised profound questions,” the statement said.

“The public, public representatives and RTÉ staff want to know what happened, how it happened and who is accountable. We are very mindful of the need to provide clarity as soon as possible, and we are committed to doing so.

“As per the RTÉ Board statement last Thursday, the circumstances that led to the misstatement of Ryan Tubridy's earnings from 2017-2019 are separately being reviewed by Grant Thornton and therefore will not be included in the statement.

“Members of the RTÉ Board and Executive will be represented at the Joint Oireachtas Committee and the Public Accounts Committee this week.

“We have no further comment to add at this time.”

When revealing her pay, Byrne added that she realised it is “way beyond what many people would hope to earn”.

“I hope you can trust me,” she said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it would be “sensible” for other top-earning RTÉ stars to follow suit and clarify how much they have been paid.

“I think they’re going to want to do that,” he said. “Inevitably, they’re all going to be asked about the fees that they receive, whether they receive additional fees indirectly.

"So I think it makes sense. It is up to them of course, but I think it makes sense, from their point of view, to clarify that.”

Mr Varadkar has said Dee Forbes, who resigned as director general yesterday, should still appear before Oireachtas committees and that presenter Ryan Tubridy should also appear before committees if he’s invited.

“I think if the committees invite him to speak, he should be willing to do so,” he said.

Byrne got another €25,000 payment for presenting Ireland’s Smartest, a Sunday night quiz show which aired on television in recent weeks.

These fees were negotiated by NK Management, the same talent firm involved in the Tubridy payment scandal.

However, Byrne said: “I’ve never sought, been offered or discussed any sort of commercial or side deal.”

She went on to say that the €350,000 figure published in relation to her fees for recent years was accurate – even though it is the subject of a review of Grant Thornton.

Byrne said she learned of the news of Tubridy’s extra payments through the news like everybody else and found the public reaction “nothing short of heart breaking”.

Some had questioned her absence for the airwaves on Thursday and Friday of last week when the controversy broke.

Addressing this, she told listeners: “You might know I wasn’t here on Thursday and Friday just gone. And I know that some people had linked my absence to the payment’s controversy and wondered if I was in some way implicated or involved.

“The truth of it is that I booked those two days off months ago. One of my children was involved in a dance competition in Kerry and we all decided to go with her and make a few days of it.

“The fact I wasn’t here when the news broke was a complete coincidence. I saw and heard that news coming in just as everyone else did.”

She added: “I’d no prior warning. I’d no inkling there was a problem on the horizon. I wasn’t even aware that presenter fees, including my own, were subjected to a Grant Thornton review. I knew absolutely nothing about it.”

Byrne said she listened to the public outrage on Liveline last Friday as callers talked about “being disappointment, about trust being broken and the importance of transparency”.

“And for me and all the great people I work with every day on this show, hearing that is nothing short of heart-breaking.

“I can tell you as programme makers, our aim is always to be consistent, to be fair, to be professional and to respect the hard-earned trust that you the audience has placed in us.”

The move by Byrne to reveal her pay details put pressure on other presenters to do likewise – but she said this was not her intention.

“I felt that for me it was the right thing to do,” she told listeners.

Byrne was the clear frontrunner to replace Tubridy as the presenter of the Late Late Show but withdrew from the contest in early May.

She cited her young family and the fact she loves her daily radio programme as the key reasons behind her decision.

It came on a dramatic morning in RTÉ yesterday, as Forbes resigned as director general with immediate effect.

Leo Varadkar reacts to Dee Forbes' resignation from RTE, says reform of TV license is suspended

“As director general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation,” she said in a statement.

“I take that responsibility seriously. I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect."

She said she was “deeply sorry for what has happened and my part in this episode and for that I apologise unreservedly to everyone".

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he believes “there should be a full presentation to the Dáil committee.”

“Obviously, the former director general has knowledge of the entire situation and has to be in a position to clarify issues to the Oireachtas committee so, Government wants as full a presentation as possible at that Oireachtas committee,” he said, speaking to Morning Ireland.

Forbes is among a number of key RTÉ figures who have been invited before two Oireachtas committees this week as the scandal surrounding hidden RTÉ payments continues to unfold.

There is huge anger both within RTÉ and among the public at large as the fallout continues from the €345,000 in hidden payments to Tubridy.

The issue of corporate governance at RTÉ will also be discussed at the Oireachtas Media Committee tomorrow followed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

In her statement, Forbes accused the RTÉ Board of not treating her “with anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person.

“All of this has had a very serious and ongoing impact on my health and wellbeing,” she added.

She said she has “no knowledge” of publicly undisclosed payments made to Tubridy between 2017 and 2019 and was only aware of the “commercial agreement” in place between 2020 and 2022, where the payments of €75,000 were made to the presenter through a barter account.

She said RTÉ had “never expected to become liable for them and had not budgeted for them” and the arrangement fell through in part due to the fact commitments could not be met during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster, a member of both Oireachtas committees seeking answers from RTÉ this week, says Forbes is now “not compelled to attend” either meeting following her resignation.

"She could actually volunteer to attend the committee in the interest of transparency and accountability,” Munster told Morning Ireland.

"And if, as she says in her resignation statement, she cares deeply about RTÉ and the people that work for it, then she needs to come and answer the questions.”

She added that if Forbes does not attend, she will be doing RTÉ and its staff a “huge disservice.”

The committee is inviting members of the Executive Board and the Chief Financial Officers, including Forbes, to address the issue of corporate governance.

EXPLAINER: What's the problem with Ryan Tubridy's RTE paycheque?

The RTÉ National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Broadcasting Branch said Forbes’s statement of resignation “leads to more questions that needs answering”.

Staff working at the public broadcaster outlined several questions they believe need “urgent” answers.

They wish to know who knew about the payments made to Tubridy between 2017 and 2019 if Forbes did not, including whether similar payments were made in the years prior.

“Who signed off on all additional payments to Ryan Tubridy, who agreed to them, who agreed to deliberately conceal them?” they asked, adding that staff want the “numerous internal communications” on the issue published as soon as possible.

“Staff want Dee Forbes to appear before both Oireachtas committees,” the branch added. “If she ‘cares deeply’ about RTÉ as she asserts then she should do so.

“Staff at RTÉ believe that we, and the public, need the full facts as a matter of urgency. We cannot wait seven months for the outcome of an external review.”

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes and former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy

The NUJ branch said the review should examine “placing a cap on all salaries and earnings at RTÉ, for both on-air presenters and others employed by the broadcaster” as well as low pay and the use of zero-hours contracts at the broadcaster.

“RTÉ needs to commit going forward to the highest standards of openness and transparency with the public and with staff and their elected representatives,” they added.

“We strongly believe that reform of funding for RTÉ should not be halted by this scandal – which is not of our staff's making. The NUJ advocates for the abolition of the television licence fee in its current form. The NUJ calls for a windfall tax of 6pc to be placed on big tech companies in order to fund responsible public service broadcasting.”

Minister Neale Richmond said the departure of Forbes from RTÉ was not a “massive surprise”, though the statement “raises more questions than it provides answers.”

Speaking on Morning Ireland, he said he is “not rooted in the personalities” that attend the committee and is instead focused on ensuring “all the information is provided”.

“I would like to see full cooperation from senior management at both committees this week,” he said, adding that it's important the process takes place “without the bias or a prejudgment from a government minister”.

Professor Jane Suitor of the Institute for Future Media at Dublin City University, added that Forbes’s resignation statement did not provide the “crucial” answers to the question: “Why was the Oireachtas and the public not told about this?

“I think the other interesting thing is that she is very explicitly bringing other senior colleagues into the loop, making it very clear that she didn’t act alone.”

She said it would be a “grave error” for RTÉ to not provide the Oireachtas with a detailed response to key questions this week.

“If politicians are not fully satisfied in the next week or two, then the Minister [for Media] is going to have to take some very serious decisions,” Prof Suiter added.