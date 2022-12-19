MEN earn 13pc more than women at RTÉ, according to the national broadcaster’s first report under new gender pay gap legislation.

New laws compel employers with over 250 staff to report on their gender pay gap this month.

The gender pay gap is the difference in the average pay of all men and women across a workforce.

RTÉ’s median pay gap is 13.03pc or 6.79pc when overtime is not counted.

The report says there is a median gender pay gap of 18pc in favour of women among part time staff.

Its mean, or average, gender pay gap is 11.55pc, which falls to 10pc when overtime roles are left out.

RTÉ chose June 30 this year as its “snapshot date” to record pay levels.

Willis Towers Watson calculated the gender pay gap statistics for RTE.

RTÉ said in a statement that there is no equal pay gap in RTÉ.

“So gender has no impact on pay where women and men are employed in the same roles,” it said.

RTÉ director general, Dee Forbes said: "As we continue to strive to be a more diverse workforce, RTÉ welcomes the opportunity provided through the gender pay gap Information Act 2021 to publish this comprehensive data relating to the gender pay gap in RTÉ. Gender balance within RTÉ’s overall workforce, across roles and output, continues to be a high priority for the organisation and RTÉ is committed to being a fair, flexible and inclusive employer that truly reflects the diversity of Ireland today.

“The work that has gone into this report has been challenging due to the complexity of our organisational structure, which currently has over 160 different grades. We are working with Willis Towers Watson on a full evaluation of the role and grading structure in RTÉ, the outputs of which will help inform decisions going forward as we develop a job and career framework that will create clarity and transparency on how our employees can develop their career journey in RTÉ.”

RTÉ said in a statement that the data shows its mean and median gender pay gaps demonstrate that there is more to do to create greater gender representation across roles traditionally associated with males and females and to ensure equal gender representation at senior levels.

It noted that men are more likely to work additional hours through paid overtime and premium pay. statement.

“A pay gap amongst part-time staff in favour of women shows that flexible working policies in RTÉ are supporting women to combine flexible working with careers across all levels,” it said.

Staff previously urged management to publish salary scales to establish the scale of pay disparity between male and female workers.

This came after it emerged that news presenter Sharon Ní Bheoláin was earning between €60,000 and €80,000 less than her co-anchor on the Six One News, Bryan Dobson.

The National Union of Journalists last year claimed figures that had been released in a Freedom of Information request painted a depressing picture and showed a glass ceiling persists.

Staff representatives said the data showed a significant pay gap going “right up the scale”.

A message to union members said one in five women at RTÉ earns less than €40,000, compared to almost one in 10 men.

In addition, 63pc of women earn less than €60,000 compared to 46pc of men, according to the figures released, which date from 2019.

Of those earning between €100,000 and €150,000 a year, it said 68pc are male and 32pc are females.

“This reflects the fact that management positions in RTÉ continue to be male dominated and that the problem of a ‘glass ceiling’ persists,” it said.

Of those earning between €60,000 and €80,000, it said 63pc are male and 37pc female.

The message said that more than three years ago, RTÉ commissioned a report by mediator Kieran Mulvey on the gender pay gap.

The report found there was an average 4pc pay gap at the organisation, which was below the national average.