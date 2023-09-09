RTÉ paid €800,000 to firm co-founded by former chair Moya Doherty

RTÉ paid more than €800,000 last year to a production company founded by former chair Moya Doherty and her husband John McColgan.

The payment made up the bulk of €1.4m worth of total purchases from companies owned or controlled by board members, key management personnel or their close family.

The figure was disclosed in the national broadcaster’s annual report.

These purchases were “primarily in respect of commissioned programmes”, according to the report, which does not identify the recipients. A total of €1.9m had been spent in this way in 2021.

An RTÉ spokesperson confirmed that over €800,000 of the €1.4m was paid to Tyrone Productions for producing TV programmes, including The Life of Seán.

“This disclosure was made due to involvement of the then chair, Moya Doherty, and her husband in the company,” the spokesperson said.

He said the rest of the €1.4m was paid for the “Northern Ireland Multiplex”, which allows RTÉ and TG4 to broadcast free to air in Northern Ireland under the Good Friday Agreement. Three of the directors are RTÉ employees.

While chair of the RTÉ board, Ms Doherty was vocal about an alleged conflict of interest due to the appointment of Dancing With The Stars producer, Larry Bass.

She said an external expert advised that his appointment to the board in 2021, which was signed off by Media Minister Catherine Martin, “was a huge conflict of interest”.

Moya Doherty - Former Chairperson of RTE was 'horrified' she had no knowledge of barter account

Ms Doherty, who created Riverdance with her husband, said Mr Bass’s entire income was derived from RTÉ.

Mr Bass resigned from the board in September 2021, a day after his first meeting. He said he tendered his resignation in the interests of his business. The CEO of Dancing With The Stars production company ShinAwiL was one of four nominees to the RTÉ board put forward by an Oireachtas committee.

An RTÉ spokesperson said payments of over €800,000 to Tyrone Productions may have related to productions whose payments were due in 2022. They could have included David Brophy’s Frontline Choir, Class Act, An Cuinne Cheoil, Steps to Freedom: The Story of Irish Dance, The Great Irish Famine, The Irish Civil War, Dr Eva’s Great Escape, Richard Sadlier, Let’s Talk About Sex and others.

Previously, Ms Doherty said Mr Bass “was not thrown under a bus”.

“Larry Bass was not asked to resign,” she said. “Larry Bass resigned in order to protect his own company. It was a conflict of interest and I hope we learn from that.”

Mr Bass wrote a letter to the Oireachas Media Commission in which he said Ms Doherty was herself an independent producer and any conflict of interests could have been managed.

He described some of her comments at the committee as incorrect and damaging. He said ShinAwiL does not derive all its income from the national broadcaster.

A spokesperson for Tyrone Productions was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, RTÉ confirmed that former director general Dee Forbes did not receive an exit package on her resignation, but could draw a pension.

The spokesperson said a 6pc pay deal for staff that covers next year does not apply to the current director general.

He said it sought to achieve a fair balance in recognising pay restraint and inflation while acknowledging the broadcaster’s financial position.

The spokesperson said the financial impact of pay rises will be around €5m this year and €9m next year.