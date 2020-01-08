RTE ordered to pay €100k to former producer after forcing her to retire at 65

RTE has been ordered to pay a former senior TV producer €100,000 compensation after forcing her to retire at 65.

RTE has been ordered to pay a former senior TV producer €100,000 compensation after forcing her to retire at 65.

The cash-strapped station now faces the threat of further claims after the Workplace Relations Commission made the award to Anne Roper.

It comes as Dancing with the Stars contender and RTE presenter Mary Kennedy said she was sad to be leaving Nationwide due to the station’s compulsory retirement age.

She said it was “ridiculous to be saying to people, just because they’re 65, that that’s the end of it”. However, she said she would just have to accept it as “that’s the rule”.

Ms Roper took a discrimination claim under equality legislation after the station refused to allow her to work for a further 18 months when she reached 65.

She claimed the decision to terminate her employment discriminated against her on the ground of her age.

In a decision seen by the Irish Independent, adjudication officer Catherine Byrne said as a result of her compulsory retirement on July 9 2018 Ms Roper was discriminated against on the ground of her age.

She said she made the decision although she was “mindful of the finding” in the context of the precariousness of RTE’s funding and “the need to find radical ways to reduce costs”.

The adjudication officer said the claim was well founded under the employment equality act and directed RTE to pay her compensation of €100,000 which is equal to a year’s salary.

In 1997, Ms Roper was appointed senior producer in television after working at the station for nine years.

Ahead of her 65th birthday, she was invited to attend a retirement planning course and she made it known to the HR department that she wanted to stay at work beyond 65.

But by April 2018, it became clear that RTE would not allow her stay on and she tried to have the dispute resolved through RTE’s grievance procedures. This was still underway when she retired on July 9.

In evidence at the hearing, she said her pension provided an annual income of €12,000 and she wanted time to work out her finances.

As a result, she didn’t want to retire at 65 but work another 18 months.

Séamus Dooley of the NUJ said her contract made no mention of a retirement date or an age at which she must retire.

He said excluding over 65s from working as producers sent a negative message to the audience who would be denied the opportunity to have programmes produced by older workers.

RTE argued that Ms Roper had a substantive contract of employment unlike a previous case taken by former employee Valerie Cox, and freeing up her role enabled a younger person to be promoted.

Marguerite Bolger, representing RTE, said the station is a unique employer and a desirable place to work and her retirement did not exclude her from working at an independent production company or as a freelance programme maker.

It argued that there was no other means of achieving intergenerational fairness in the grade other than by insisting on her retirement at 65.

It conceded that in exceptional circumstances, certain employees have been permitted to remain working in the organisation beyond 65.

In most of these cases, people had been offered short contracts so their expertise could be used for work such as the Olympics or at election time.

There are also several on air personalities who have been offered work after 65 due to their appeal as radio or TV personalities.

While RTE accepted that it had discretion to offer her further work after her retirement, it said the exceptional circumstances did not arise in her case.

However, Ms Byrne said she was not satisfied that RTE had shown “there is a connection between the complainant’s retirement at age 65 and the broadcaster’s objective to encourage intergenerational fairness”.

She said it must be the case that the closure in 2017 of the young people’s programmes department “had the effect of cutting off the supply of young programme-makers coming up through the organisation”.

“While I have no issue with the employment of people in their 70s, the retention of older presenters base don their “on air” appeal fails to open attractive jobs for younger employees”, she said.

She said this must contribute to the career stagnation that RTE’s witnesses said closed off promotion for young people.

Previously, the WRC ordered RTE to pay former broadcaster Valerie Cox €50,000 for forcing her to quit her role when she turned 65.

It is not illegal for employers to set a compulsory retirement age but there has to be “objective justification”.

In a statement, RTE said it is reviewing the Workplace Relations Commission’s decision.

