RTÉ Oireachtas grilling: ‘Complete breakdown in corporate governance’

There has been a “complete breakdown in corporate governance at RTÉ”, a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee has said, as it began grilling RTÉ board members and executives over the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal this afternoon.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy was not paid an exit fee and the “earnings he received were what he was contractually entitled to”, the RTÉ Board Chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh will tell the Oireachtas Media Committee.

She will also apologise to TDs and Senators on the Media Committee for “simply untrue” information the State broadcaster provided previously to politicians.

Mr Tubridy’s earnings were also correctly accounted for in the RTÉ accounts, Ms Ní Raghallaigh will tell the committee’s politicians in her opening remarks today.

"Others knew," Dail told, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dismisses RTE contentions

“Mr Tubridy’s earnings were correctly accounted for in the RTÉ accounts, and the earnings he received were what he was contractually entitled to. In addition, for the record, I want to confirm that he did not receive an exit fee.”

The chair will say the “circumstances” which led to the wrong figures being given to the public and Oireachtas in relation to Mr Tubridy’s pay are being examined by Grant Thornton and the findings are due in four weeks.

“Why this figure was understated – and by whom – that is the question we as a Board are also very anxious to know the answer to.”

The chair will also say sorry for wrong information which was given to the committee previously in relation to Mr Tubridy’s pay.

“I am also mindful that this Committee, and others, were in the past presented with information that was simply untrue. That was a breach of trust with you, the elected members of the Oireachtas, for which we sincerely apologise.”

She will also apologise to “each and every one” of the 1,800 workers “for the distress they are experiencing as they deal with the shadow that has fallen over this organisation”.

‘Egregious breach of trust’

She will also apologise for the “egregious breach of trust with the public”.

“The public, RTÉ staff, and public representatives are angry and hurt. We know that our bond of trust with the public is tarnished. We know that trust is precious, and that once lost, trust is difficult to regain. Step by step we will work to rebuild that trust.”

Seven RTÉ officials will face questions from members of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Current chairperson of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh and Interim Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch will attend the meeting.

The other five people to appear are CFO Richard Collins, commercial director, Geraldine O’Leary, director of strategy Rory Coveney, Chair of Audit & Risk Committee RTÉ, Anne O’Leary and Member of Audit & Risk Committee and Board staff representative, Robert Shortt.

A number of other board members have been invited although it is not clear if they will attend.

At the opening of the committee session today, chair Niamh Smyth TD said the invite to Dee Forbes and Jim Jennings, who are not attending due to health reasons, stands for when they are able to come in.

‘Breakdown in governance’

"There’s been a complete breakdown in corporate Governance in RTÉ,” said Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster.

She said “it goes beyond Dee Forbes” and it is “not credible” that only Ms Forbes was fully aware of the payments to Mr Tubridy.

“The public wouldn’t swallow it and neither will we,” she said.

Director of commercial Geraldine O’Leary said she was “not in the room” and “did not construct the deal”.

She said she was advised by the chief financial officer afterwards.

Ms O'Leary said in year three of RTÉ's deal with a commercial partner, she was advised by Ms Forbes that there was "financial pressure" to meet the contractual obligations.

She said she "cannot remember the precise detail", when asked about payments being listed as "consultancy fees".

"How could you forget something like that?" asked Ms Munster.

Ms Munster asked Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins why did he not call out the “concealment” of the payments being listed as “consultancy fees”.

“I wasn’t aware of what they related to,” he said.

“The barter account was under the control of the Commercial division.”

“They came under my radar when raised by the auditors in March 2023.”

More updates to follow...