RTE journalist Emma O’Kelly and NUJ call on national broadcaster to eliminate gender pay gap

An RTE reporter along with the National Union of Journalists have called on the national broadcaster to eliminate the gender pay gap five years after female staff at the State broadcaster first demanded action on pay inequity.

Writing in the current edition of the NUJ's in-house magazine ‘The Journalist’, RTE's Education Correspondent and the chair of the NUJ's Dublin Broadcasting branch Emma O'Kelly said.

"The national broadcaster is not only refusing to divulge its gender pay gap – it says it is not even measuring it."

"When women at RTÉ, Ireland’s national broadcaster, heard that An Post, the country’s postal service, had eliminated its gender pay gap, we were both inspired and angry.

“Inspired at the great step forward for women announced by one publicly owned Irish company last December, and angry that our own employer was lagging so far behind."

Ms O’Kelly said five years have now lapsed since female journalists at RTE followed their counterparts at the BBC and other media outlets in "calling on our employer to live up to its publicly stated commitment to equal opportunities by addressing equal pay and the gender pay gap."

"But RTÉ gives a strong impression of having done nothing to address the gap between male and female salaries. For myself and my colleagues, this is worse than nothing."

She added that it has now been a year since the NUJ asked the State broadcaster for the mean and median pay figures for both sexes working at RTE and "after a delay of several months, we were stunned when the company told us: “We do not have such data compiled. We appreciate that this is information that we will compile once the Gender Pay Gap Information Bill is enacted and implemented.”

While no date has yet been set for the implementation of the bill, she questioned "why is the broadcaster waiting for legislation when other organisations in Ireland and the UK are pushing forward in trying to address the historic imbalance in pay and publicising the fact?"

"For the company to say it will not measure its own gender pay gap until it is obliged to do so is shocking."

"It is impossible to guarantee equal pay and equal opportunity without compiling the data. You cannot work to address a problem if you are not even prepared to measure it."

By contrast, Ms O’Kelly said An Post, "a semi-state organisation of a similar size to RTÉ, has been publishing annual gender pay gap reports and working consciously to close the gap."

The broadcast journalist cited its latest report released in December 2021 that" shows it has reduced the gap from 3.7 per cent in 2019 to just 1.4 per cent in 2020. The difference between female and male mean salaries now stands at 0.16 per cent. No small achievement."

Meanwhile, RTÉ’s trade union group, Viewpoint has also written to RTE requesting the information, she said.

"Staff in RTÉ, especially women, await the outcome keenly. They want honesty and transparency from the broadcaster.

"If the company has nothing to hide, they say, then surely it would willingly release the information. Establishing the size of the gender pay gap does not answer all questions. That figure does not address the separate issue of equal pay for equal work, for example. But it would be a start, and benefit not just female staff.

"Where it is introduced, pay transparency increases trust in an organisation and confidence that it is dealing fairly with all. This lays a foundation for a truly diverse workforce. RTÉ is in a privileged position. As the national broadcaster, it is expected to represent the lives and interests of all Irish people," Ms O'Kelly wrote.

A spokesperson for RTE said: "The independent Review of Role and Gender Equality 2017 found the gender pay differential at RTÉ to be approximately 4%, which is significantly less than the 14% for the economy as a whole. Gender balance within our overall workforce, within roles, and within our output, remains a high priority for RTÉ and we continue to engage with the Trade Union Group on these and other matters.

"A full review of the role and grading structure in RTÉ is being carried out by Willis Towers Watson to produce an updated job and career framework for all our staff.

"In 2021 the Government introduced the Gender Pay Gap Information Act which will create a consistent, methodical and universal approach to reporting on gender pay disparities across all employment within the State. RTÉ is currently focused on preparing the information necessary to comply with these new reporting requirements."