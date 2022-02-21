RTÉ Joe Duffy’s beloved mum Mabel has died at the age of 92

The mother of RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy has sadly passed away.

In a statement made by this morning his agent Noel Kelly Management, he said it was with “great sadness” that they announced the death of his mum Mabel died yesterday afternoon in Kiltipper Woods Care Centre.

She was 92 years of age. Mr Kelly said that she was “surrounded by her loving family” at the time. She is predeceased by her husband Jimmy Duffy, who died in 1984.

Tributes have started pouring in for the mother of the well-known Liveline presenter, who was very close to her. She lived in her house in Ballyfermot until very recently.

He has credited her with helping to keep him grounded, despite all his years of success.

“I’m not likely to ever lose the run of myself. Why? My mother Mabel says to me ‘You’re never as good as they say you are, just as you’re never as bad as they say you are either. Just keep a grip and stay grounded,” he said.

His family have had their share of tragedies in the past, including the death of his brother Aidan, aged 25, in 1991 after his van careered under a truck on the Maynooth Road.

Duffy recalled in his 2011 autobiography ‘Just Joe’ how he heard about the "horrific accident" on the RTE Radio news, but had no idea his younger brother was involved.

"One hour later I returned to my desk to be met by a colleague, Noel Coughlan, and the RTE chaplain, Father Romuald Dodd,” he said.

“When Noel told me that my brother, Aidan, had been killed, my first reaction was "How am I going to tell my mother? This will kill her."

When he did tell her the awful news, his mother collapsed on the floor, screaming, fighting the news. "The disbelief, the anger, the pain. It was the beginning of a nightmare," he wrote.

Duffy, a father of triplets, recently spoke about his concern for his mother, who was cocooning during the pandemic and said he worried about her missing her routine activities including a trip to mass and to the hairdressers.

Her family notice this morning describes her as the "beloved wife to the late Jimmy, cherished mother of James, Joseph, Peter, Brendan and Pauline, predeceased by her youngest son Aidan (25)."

It says she will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Monica and Patsy, her in-laws, Bernard, Stephen and Marie, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

She was a grandmother to Wayne, Geoffrey, Ciara, Ian, Emma, Darragh, Seana, Conor, Ellen, Seán, Ronan and her great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest on Wednesday morning with a mass in St. Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot, followed with burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.