RTÉ is searching for a presenter to fill Ryan Tubridy’s coveted radio slot – here are the frontrunners

Sarah McInerney was strongly linked to the 'Late Late Show' presenter's role before Patrick Kielty got the job. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Oliver Callan has filled in well for Tubridy, but it's questionable if the role would suit him long-term

Marty Morrissey is well known for his work as a GAA commentator. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

After weeks of meetings, RTÉ announced last night that negotiations with Ryan Tubridy had broken down.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst spoke of his own disappointment and added that Tubridy was “shocked” when he learned the news.

Mr Bakhurst also confirmed that RTÉ management were already considering a potential replacement presenter for the 9am Radio One slot. Here are some of the contenders.

Oliver Callan

Comedian Callan has frequently filled in for Tubridy and replaced the broadcaster on air when the payment scandal broke. He jokingly welcomed listeners to “the Tubridy purgatory show”, adding: “How it ends, no one knows.”

Callan is popular with listeners, and very witty, but fronting the show on a longer-term basis may sit in conflict with his work as a satirist.

Ryan Tubridy not returning to RTÉ airwaves

Kathryn Thomas

The Operation Transformation host has covered for Ray D’Arcy on Radio One and used to fill in for John Murray. She is an empathetic and popular presenter and well used to live broadcasting.

Sarah McInerney

The Prime Time and Drivetime presenter started her career as a journalist with the Sunday Tribune.

She also worked for Newstalk and TV3 before moving to RTÉ. McInerney was one of the names frequently mentioned as a potential Late Late Show host before the job went to Patrick Kielty.

Rachael English

Novelist and Morning Ireland broadcaster English is a highly regarded broadcaster. She started her career at Clare FM before moving to RTÉ in the 1990s. She previously said she began writing as a form of escape from the harsh reality of the news cycle.

Marty Morrissey

The veteran broadcaster and GAA commentator has previously filled in for Tubridy on his 9am radio slot on bank holiday Mondays with the two-hour Marty Morrissey Show. He has extensive experience in radio broadcasting.

Morrissey has a loyal fan base. The Clare native does have a hectic schedule, though, due to his GAA commitments, which may get in the way of a daily radio role.

Brendan O’Connor

O’Connor’s two-hour radio show at the weekend is hugely popular. He can handle both serious and light items and would work well in the 9am slot. However, it would mean RTÉ would have to renegotiate the terms of his contract.

Philip Boucher-Hayes

The broadcaster has picked up the headphones and previously filled in for Joe Duffy on Liveline as well as for Claire Byrne.

Last December, he was described by Irish Independent radio critic Darragh McManus as “a decent broadcaster, solid, dependable, an inquisitive reporter”. However, McManus questioned his appeal around the country.