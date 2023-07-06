RTÉ introducing new register of interests to track the perks of stars

RTÉ is now producing a register of interests for staff and contractors, which will be made public and will help track the perks enjoyed by some of its leading stars.

The incoming director general has said he faces a huge challenge to restore trust in Ireland's national broadcaster.

Kevin Bakhurst, who takes charge of the crisis-hit organisation on Monday, was commenting after meeting Media Minister Catherine Martin in Dublin.

Confirmation of the new list of interests came after another day of controversy for RTÉ

This evening it emerged that GAA presenter Marty Morrissey was the member of staff who had a car loaned by Renault for the past five years.

Mr Morrissey has apologised after admitting to accepting an "informal" deal to use a car while acting as a master of ceremonies at a dozen Renault events.

In a statement released today, Mr Morrissey said he was asked in 2017 to MC at 12 functions in garages across Ireland for the motoring brand, which involved interviewing several high-profile GAA personalities.

He said that he received permission to do so from RTE and did not seek a fee.

Mr Morrissey said he returned the car "voluntarily" on June 23 after reflecting on the controversy at RTE around payments to fellow presenter Ryan Tubridy, and concluding that the "ad hoc" arrangement was "an error of judgment".

RTE has been reeling since revelations last month that it under-reported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

The furore has since widened amid further disclosures about RTE's internal financial, accounting and governance practices.

Mr Bakhurst had already signalled an intent to reconstitute the executive board at RTE. On Thursday he said that process would begin on Monday.

And in a statement RTÉ's Interim Deputy Director General, Adrian Lynch, this evening said: "As new issues come to light, and as part of RTÉ's commitment to restoring trust in the organisation, I have agreed with the incoming Director General, Kevin Bakhurst that RTÉ will develop a comprehensive register of interests of RTÉ staff and contractors.

"This process has started and will be completed in the coming weeks.

"While in the short-term, we are focusing on RTÉ's on-air presenters, the scope of this process will be extended to all RTÉ employees, both staff and contractors to ensure compliance with RTÉ guidelines and contracts. It is our intention to make these details public once the register is complete."