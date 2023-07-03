RTÉ ‘fully committed’ to Cork operation but says building’s sustainability ‘being assessed’

RTÉ has said it is not planning to end its operations in Cork, but admitted the “sustainability” of the office building in the city is being assessed.

The broadcaster has released a statement reaffirming its commitment to the Cork branch, in response to what it described as “speculation” that the offices would be sold.

Today, the Irish Sun reported there were “fears” RTÉ bosses were preparing to sell its Cork site, and that staff are ready to fight “tooth and nail” any possible sale.

RTÉ’s Cork studio is located on Fr Mathew Street, in the city centre, and is used to film a number of the station’s offerings including Today, with Dáithí Ó Sé and Maura Derrane.

A IR£1m investment saw the former Gas Company building transformed into RTÉ’s Cork studio, which officially opened in 1995.

“Contrary to speculation, RTÉ remains fully committed to its operations in Cork,” RTÉ said in a statement.

“The suitability of the current building for the full range of RTÉ's operations in Cork is being assessed.”

It comes as yesterday, a spokesperson for Media Minister Catherine Martin said there are no proposals for staff redundancies or selling assets at RTÉ.

On Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed concern that commercial and public funds “all goes into the one pot”, suggesting that would no longer be appropriate.

“There are no proposals by the minister for staff redundancies or selling assets,” a spokesman said in response to a query from the PA news agency.

“These, and related issues, would be matters for the RTÉ Board in the first instance.”

Ms Martin is said to be “acutely aware” of staff concerns after meeting with them, and recognises the “real and understandable anger the public feels”.

“However, what she wants to see is fundamental change, not piecemeal reactions,” the statement said.

RTÉ has been embroiled in controversy since it revealed that it had under-declared fees paid to its highest-earner Ryan Tubridy over several years.

Most of the focus has been on two undeclared €75,000 payments made by RTÉ to Tubridy for the years 2021 and 2022, which were made after RTÉ reportedly underwrote the amounts due to the presenter from Late Late Show sponsor Renault.

Political scrutiny has focused on why this guarantee was given, what level of governance and financial controls are in place at RTÉ, and the use of a barter account used to pay the money.​