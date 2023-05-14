RTÉ documentary to focus on the disappearance of young women during the 1990s

A true crime documentary will focus on attempts by gardaí to establish if a serial killer may have been at large in Ireland during the 1990s.

The second and concluding episode of Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle, follows the disappearance of a number of young women – two years after Annie McCarrick went missing in 1993.

In response to a public outcry, then Garda Commissioner Pat Byrne announced the establishment of Operation Trace in 1998 to review six initial cases: Annie McCarrick, Fiona Pender, Fiona Sinnott, Deirdre Jacob, Jo Jo Dullard and Ciara Breen.

The episode, which will air on Monday night on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, will hear from Assistant Commissioner Tony Hickey, who was recruited to lead the operation.

He selected a small team of experienced investigators to review the cases and for the first time examine potential links between the disappearances.

“Alibis, they’re as good as the weakest link. We tried to learn from what was being done in other countries,” Mr Hickey said.

“In three of the cases there were very good suspects.”

However, from the outset, the team faced an uphill challenge.

His colleague and fellow Operation Trace team member Alan Bailey said: “With Operation Trace in many respects we didn’t even have proof that a crime had been committed.”

The Trace team expanded its search to take in other cases, including the 1993 disappearance of 22-year-old Imelda Keenan from Waterford city.

Mr Bailey revealed in the programme that he was surprised to hear the case was categorised as a possible suicide.

“Now that left the door open that it may not have been, but I’d be afraid that a category like that or categorising something like that could colour the approach to it,” he said.

For Imelda’s brother, Gerry Keenan, the revelation that his sister’s case was classified in this way makes no sense.

“Imelda would never ever think of suicide. I don’t think Imelda would ever consider that,” he said.

“Deep down, in my own heart I think that Imelda was murdered in Waterford. I think Imelda knew her murderer.”

Mr Keenan has called for the case to be upgraded to a murder investigation and has written to the gardai seeking answers.

"Is this a missing or a murder case? After 29 years, this has to be a murder case. We want the gardaí to look into it more for us and give us peace,” he said.

“I always believed that there is two or three people here in Waterford City holding back vital information. We want someone to come forward please and just take us out of this pain.”

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that the disappearance of Imelda Keenan remains listed as a missing person case.

The documentary also looks at other high-profile cases, including the kidnap, rape and attempted murder of a woman in 2000 by Larry Murphy within the location that has become known as the Vanishing Triangle.

This attack was also part of the review by the Operation Trace team.

Former Assistant Commissioner Tony Hickey said: “From our point of view, it was quite close to where we were operating from. It was in the region concerned – more or less the centre of what was called the Triangle.”

The second part of Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle airs Monday night at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.