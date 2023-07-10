RTÉ DG Kevin Bakhurst drops four executive board members in leadership team revamp as Geraldine O’Leary takes early retirement

Interim leadership team put in place at troubled broadcasterRichard Collins, Geraldine O’Leary, Jim Jennings and Rory Coveney replaced‘Over more than 40 years in the advertising industry, I have acted with integrity, and my positive reputation has been hard earned. I truly hope that this will be my legacy’ – O’Leary‘Culture change’ needed, says new DGMr Bakhurst to establish register of interests for staff and contractorsRevamped rules on financial decisions amid barter account controversy

New RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst arriving at RTÉ to begin his new role as email issued to staff announcing executive board to be stood down. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Four executives on RTE’s old ten-member executive board have been replaced.

They are Geraldine O’Leary, director of commercial, Richard Collins, chief financial officer, Jim Jennings, director of content, and Rory Coveney, director of strategy, who resigned.

Ms O’Leary has also announced her early retirement from RTÉ.

The members of the new interim leadership team have been announced.

Those who were not on the former executive board are Vivienne Flood, head of public affairs, Mike Fives, group financial controller, Niamh O’Connor, deputy director of content and Conor Mullen, head of strategy and commercial compliance.

Former members of the executive board who will remain include Adrian Lynch, director of audiences, channels and marketing who will continue as acting deputy director general.

Eimear Cusack, director of human resources, Paula Mullooly, director of legal, Deirdre McCarthy, director of news and current affairs and Richard Waghorn, director of operations and technology, who were also on the old executive are the remaining members of the new interim board.

Mr Bakhurst also said he will be appointing “an external corporate governance person” as part of the leadership team.

In a statement announcing her retirement, Ms O’Leary said:

“My career at RTÉ is a great source of pride and honour to me. Bringing my retirement forward by a number of weeks is not something I had anticipated. However, I recognise that a fresh leadership team, starting today, is vital as Kevin Bakhurst sets out to renew RTÉ, and I have agreed to facilitate that,” she said.

"Over more than 40 years in the advertising industry, I have acted with integrity, and my positive reputation has been hard earned. I truly hope that this will be my legacy."

The new DG arrived on the Montrose campus today to meet colleagues, having emailed staff at 7am this morning with his views on fixing the crisis.

In the email Mr Bakhurst, who replaces Dee Forbes in the role, said the executive board will be replaced with a “temporary interim leadership”.

"In due course, there will be a new permanent leadership team. I want to underline that RTÉ, under my leadership and that of the re-constituted Interim Leadership Team, will be an organisation dedicated to working closely with you, to listening, to being open and transparent, to strictly adhering to revised and rigorous governance processes and procedures, to being accountable and to delivering a public service to be proud of,” he said.

“This will take time, but it will happen. It must. There is too much at stake. I will share details of the Interim Leadership Team later today. In advance of that, I can confirm that RTÉ will publish the salaries of the Executive/permanent Interim Leadership Team along with the earnings of RTÉ's 10 highest paid presenters in our annual report every year, starting with Annual Report 2023.”

Mr Bakhurst said he will establish a register of interests for staff and contractors.

It comes amid public clamour for a means of tracking the perks enjoyed by some of its leading stars.

He also said that also from today all major financial decisions will be made by the entire interim leadership team, amid the controversy around the use of barter accounts in recent weeks.

"There can be no repeat of the siloed and at times secretive decision-making that have been at the root of the shameful events of the past weeks. As custodians of public money, our financial integrity must be on a par with our editorial integrity,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he has been appalled by the events at the broadcaster in recent weeks.

"I have been appalled by recent events and the impact it has had on the public perception of RTÉ, the impact on the trust the public places in us, and the impact it has had on you all. I look forward to working with Siún Ní Raghallaigh and the RTÉ Board as we collectively set out to rebuild trust in RTÉ, inside and outside, starting from today,” he said.

“I know that all of you are deeply upset and angry. RTÉ is full of talented and hard-working people who remain committed to delivering a vital public service to our audiences, and you have been let down by RTÉ management. I have heard many of your concerns already and I will continue to listen to what you have to say.”

He said a “culture change” is needed at RTÉ and that he wil co-ordinate “a review of roles and grades, pay, and gender equality”.

Mr Bakhurst arrived at the RTÉ campus at 7.30am this morning to take up his new role.

Asked how different his first day would be compared to when he was first appointed before the current controversy, he said: "It's a very different set of challenges."

Nodding towards the studios and administration building, he said: "The ongoing challenges remain but it's a different set of challenges. Hopefully what I've said this morning sets out the beginning of an approach to those".

His initiatives were welcomed by both the RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh and Media Minister Catherine Martin.

"Kevin Bakhurst officially begins as Director General of RTÉ today. As a Board, we look forward to working with him and his leadership team in forging a new future for this organisation,” Ms Ní Raghallaigh said.

“The Board of RTÉ met with Mr. Bakhurst yesterday and he outlined his commitment to rebuilding trust in RTÉ, with the public, staff and public representatives.”

New Director General Kevin Bakhurst arrives at RTÉ. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ms Martin said Mr Bakhurst informed her last week of his intention to reconstitute the executive board.

"It is right that his first action this morning was to advise staff of his plans. I note in particular his proposals for a staff consultation group and employee survey and that he is planning a review of roles and grades, pay, and gender equality. As the national broadcaster, which rightly challenges other institutions, RTÉ must be leading out in terms of equality and inclusion,” Ms Martin said.

“Confidence in RTÉ starts with its own staff and Board. And from there it can start to build trust with the Oireachtas, its audience, the independent production sector and the public.

“A further essential change by the Director General is the announcement regarding a Register of Interests. This is crucial in terms of the transparency needed at RTÉ and to ensure accountability at the station,” she added.

The RTÉ trade union group were also positive about the plans.

"Following specific commitments at a positive meeting last Friday to ensure full and open engagement with the TUG and trade unions, and to drive cultural and leadership change in RTÉ, staff can begin to face the challenge of rebuilding trust in the organisation. We look forward to working with him.”

Mr Bakhurst said he would be talking in more detail to the media later today.

There was a high-profile departure from the broadcaster last night, as RTÉ director of strategy Rory Coveney resigned with immediate effect.

In a statement, Mr Coveney said he met with Mr Bakhurst in recent days and wants to give him the space to create a “fresh lead team”.

The new director general is taking over as the national broadcaster remains at the centre of a storm, following revelations last month that it had under-reported the salary paid to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Speaking briefly yesterday, Mr Bakhurst said it is “time for action” – in a clear signal that major changes are planned for the broadcaster. He is expected to publicly outline his plans to “restore trust” in RTÉ on his first day in the role.

Mr Bakhurst said: “I’ll be going around, meeting people, trying to take questions and explain what we’re trying to do. The only thing I’ll say to people is it’s time for action now – that’s all we need.”

Several senior RTÉ executives have been dragged into a financial controversy that has mushroomed since the first revelations about extra payments to Tubridy.

Last week, Mr Coveney appeared before the Oireachtas Media Committee, during which he defended Toy Show The Musical, which recorded losses of €2.2m in its first year.

He said: “It clearly wasn’t a commercial success, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort from everyone involved.”

The younger brother of Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, he was one of the “RTÉ Seven” who faced Oireachtas committee members to answer questions on spending last week.

Also questioned was RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary, who was asked if she believed her position was tenable.

“I’m not sure my position is tenable,” replied Ms O’Leary, saying the scandal has affected her mental health.

She added that there had been an invasion of her privacy, as well as stating that “erroneous” reports on Twitter and in newspapers “crossed the line”.

Ms O’Leary said she is due to retire in eight weeks’ time and will have a conversation with Mr Bakhurst when he takes up the role.

Meanwhile, RTÉ union representatives are in “nervous anticipation” about the new boss – as they made a strong call for sweeping cultural changes.

RTÉ education correspondent Emma O’Kelly is also chair of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Dublin broadcasting branch. She said: “The branch welcomes Kevin Bakhurst as RTÉ’s new DG. We will support all efforts to achieve a long-needed change of culture at the organisation, including greater transparency and a more rigorous application of RTÉ editorial guidelines.

“We have welcomed Kevin’s commitment to bringing about culture change at RTÉ and to listening to staff. We know this won’t be easy and we hope that Government, too, will support moves to reform RTÉ by ensuring that the public service broadcaster is adequately and sustainably funded.”

Séamus Dooley, secretary for the NUJ in Ireland, said: “There’s a sense of relief that the DG will be in place and that he has committed to making firm decisions from the outset.

“I would say there’s maybe nervous anticipation [from staff]. However, he got off to a good start on Friday when he met the unions. It was an important signal to the staff.”

Speaking over the weekend, the Taoiseach also said it was time for change at the broadcaster.

“I think we need to see change in RTÉ. Without change, I don’t think trust can be restored,” he said during a visit to Co Clare.

He doubled down on his comments as he attended the National Day of Commemoration at Collins Barracks in Cork.

Mr Varadkar said he was aware of some of the major changes proposed by Mr Bakhurst but did not want to discuss them before they are publicly outlined.

“I have been briefed on this by (Media) Minister (Catherine) Martin during the week and the new director general of RTÉ, Kevin Bakhurst, will make some announcements about that... They relate to the restructuring of the [RTÉ] executive and some changes around conflicts of interest, for example.

“We are very keen to allow him to make those announcements and speak to staff, which I think is very important.

“Also to speak to the wider public after that… I would not see it as the end of the affair. I think it is the beginning of some changes that are important in RTÉ.

“I think we should not get away from the basic fact that RTÉ is a very important institution. I hope that, at the end of this process, it will see us with a stronger RTÉ and that really has to be the objective here.”

The Taoiseach urged everyone associated with RTÉ who is due to appear before Oireachtas committees this week – including Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly – to provide as much information as they can to help end the “drip feed of information” which has been so damaging to the reputation of the national broadcaster.