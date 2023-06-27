RTÉ current affairs staff ‘feel defeated’ and ‘fearful’ of speaking up about issues, audit finds

RTÉ staff have “a fear of consequence” for speaking up about issues within its current affairs unit and have described “feeling defeated”.

A workplace audit carried out within the current affairs department of RTÉ has highlighted how staff were fearful about speaking up about problems in communication, fairness in promotional opportunities, gender equality and standards of dignity and respect.

In 2021, RTÉ engaged Resolve Ireland to undertake a review of the nature of the culture and working relationships within its current affairs unit. The report has been referred to as both a "temperature check" and a "culture audit".

Details of the audit have been released today following a Freedom of Information request on behalf of the RTÉ branch of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ). Some of the information in the report was redacted.

Among the key issues raised was that women in current affairs were not perceived as having the same number of opportunities as men.

It was commented that women often left because of not feeling valued or respected.

The review, which focused on RTÉ Investigates, Prime Time and Claire Byrne Live, noted that despite their proven ability to make excellent investigative news programmes on matters of key social importance, “the widespread expressions of distrust and significant unease about openly speaking about some of the issues noted are very concerning”.

“Equally, the very strongly expressed belief that corporate support would not truly be available to address these issues, or that nothing would change regardless of what is reported from this review, was striking,” the report added.

Staff highlighted how there was a “degree of opaqueness around promotional opportunities and appointments made”.

Certainty of position, contract renewal status and future career opportunities were not commonly known, with many finding the opposite to be the case.

“This context was given as the basis for many people’s reluctance to speak openly, outside of the assured anonymity of this review process,” the report said.

The working environment in current affairs was described as being “under a lot of strain” due to issues surrounding the fatigue of working non-stop through the pandemic and staying on air.

Last June, an application was made under Freedom of Information on behalf of the RTÉ branch of the NUJ seeking access to a copy of the report.

The broadcaster refused and the applicant requested an internal review of the decision.

After RTÉ affirmed its original decision, the applicant applied to the Information Commissioner for a review of the decision.

The investigator for the commissioner found RTÉ was justified in refusing access to parts of the report but was not justified in refusing access to the remainder of it.

The report found that Covid had had an impact on communications within the organisation.

It also concluded that there was an “extraordinarily high level of passion and dedication” expressed by staff towards their roles.

They spoke about the privilege they felt for being in their positions and having the opportunity and scope to make the programmes they do.

The review found that “RTÉ is widely considered to be a benevolent and supportive employer especially when it comes to time off needed for any family or health reasons”.

It determined that pay and conditions were considered by most to be competitive and “better than could be achieved elsewhere”.

Among the recommendations of the report were the need for a structured mechanism of feedback to be put in place and “clear communication” about all recruitment processes, with complete transparency involved.

“On a wider note, the decision makers involved in any proposed changes to roles, or appointments to new roles, should be clearly identified,” it added.

A statement issued on behalf of the RTÉ current affairs chapel of the NUJ said it was “very disappointed” that it required the intervention of the Information Commissioner to release the Resolve Ireland report.

“The report should have been shared with staff at the outset, as RTÉ management should always uphold the standards of transparency we demand of others,” it said.

“Its redacted publication has brought to light staff concerns about a working culture that has failed to address problems in communication, fairness in promotional opportunities, gender equality and the standards of dignity and respect that should be guaranteed to any worker.

“The reports publication is particularly important given that these issues were brought to the attention of management by the NUJ repeatedly in recent years, in particular the failure to address gender equality within current affairs.

“The NUJ will be seeking a meeting with management to discuss the contents of the report and seek assurances on the implementation of its recommendations.”

In a statement, RTÉ said it has "accepted the conclusions and recommendations of the report in full."

"There have been significant changes in TV current affairs in the past year, including the ongoing implementation of the report's recommendations," it added.