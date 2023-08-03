RTÉ crisis deepens: Broadcaster to report deficit in annual accounts for last year; €3m in licence fee lost so far

€3m in licence fees lost so far as fears grow of boycotts

New RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst is grappling with a growing crisis over declining TV licence fee revenue. Photo: Gerry Mooney

RTÉ will report a deficit in its annual accounts for last year as its financial woes deepen.

The national broadcaster’s annual report and accounts for 2022 are yet to be published, despite having been submitted to Media Minister Catherine Martin’s department over a month ago.

Pressure from her coalition colleagues in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is now mounting on the Green Party minister.

RTÉ went back into the red last year, after two years of surpluses in 2020 and 2021, as a result of the Covid-19 shutdowns.

The post-pandemic return to normality along with inflation in energy prices and other costs, including a small backdated pay increase for RTÉ staff, are likely to be among the reasons cited for the losses last year.

Michael Martin responds to questions on the future of RTE funding

The exact figure could not be established, although sources downplayed it, one saying it is “not a massive amount”.

RTÉ said it “cannot comment on matters relating to the annual report ahead of publication”. It must be signed off by the Cabinet.

The broadcaster reported a net surplus of nearly €8m in 2020 and €2.4m in 2021.

Covid resulted in sporting events being cancelled and a decline in commercial activity. Before the pandemic, RTÉ frequently reported annual losses, with a €13m deficit in 2018 and one of €7.2m.

The expectation of losses last year will add to the financial woes at Montrose, where new director general Kevin Bakhurst is grappling with a growing crisis over declining TV licence fee revenue in the wake of the Ryan Tubridy secret payments controversy.

Latest figures show RTÉ lost almost €3m in licence revenue in recent weeks compared with the same period last year. Ministers fear the controversy will see even fewer people pay the €160 charge.

Ms Martin’s failure to publish the report is drawing fire from coalition backbenchers on the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Her department received the report on June 30 and it is being reviewed by officials. RTÉ said the timing of its publication “will be decided by the Cabinet and RTÉ will take instruction from the department in that regard”.

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon, who sits on the Public Accounts Committee, said the public needs to see RTÉ’s accounts now.

“I urge the minister to publish the annual accounts for 2022 without any further delay,” he added.

His committee colleague, Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, said that “with recent events it’s important that we get sight of them as soon as possible”.

Fine Gael senator Micheál Carrigy first called for the accounts to be published two weeks ago.

“We need to corroborate any financial evidence given at the committee with what is in the report for 2022. I think it’s important we get transparency,” he said.

Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley said “the minister should publish it” rather than “seeing this issue being dragged into the autumn session”.

A spokesperson for the department said it was reviewing the report. The minister will then bring it to the Cabinet, before it is laid before the Oireachtas and then published by RTÉ.

Meanwhile, another Fianna Fáil senator, Malcolm Byrne, called for the TV licence to be scrapped and RTÉ to be funded instead “at arm’s length” from the Government through general taxation by the Media Commission.

“I would not be happy with a sticking plaster solution that gives RTÉ a bailout this year but does not address the long-term question,” he said.

Mr Dillon called on the broadcaster to publish four reports he claims it is sitting on, including the Grant Thornton interim report into payments to Tubridy in 2017 to 2019; the internal RTÉ review into the same issue; the report into Toy Show The Musical; and a report into the station’s voluntary exit schemes in 2017 and 2021.

RTÉ said the internal review into the payments between 2017 and 2019 “forms part of” the Grant Thornton report, commissioned by its board, and will “not be published separately”.

Grant Thornton will also carry out a report into Toy Show The Musical once that report is complete.

On the voluntary exit scheme, RTÉ said it is “engaging with outside firms who would have the capability to do this work, and details of the review will be announced as soon as possible”.