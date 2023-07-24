RTÉ could face bill of millions over investigation into employment contracts

Five hundred self-employment contracts are being examined at broadcaster

Tony Tormey has played the part of Paul Brennan in Fair City for over 30 years and is one of those pursuing a claim

RTÉ has not set aside “a specific figure” to cover its costs following a probe of bogus self-employment practices at the national broadcaster.

A spokesperson said 134 cases have been examined so far in a Department of Social Protection investigation of the misclassification of workers by RTÉ as self-employed.

This happens when an employer classifies a worker as self-employed although they have the characteristics of an employee.

It is understood that over 500 contracts are being examined.

Concerns are growing over the potential financial liability that may be incurred while RTÉ’s future funding model is under review following a secret payments scandal.

Siptu revealed that around 12 of its members are set to seek compensation at the Workplace Relations Commission for entitlements they did not receive.

Being classified as contractors, they may have missed out on pensions, sick pay, holiday and possibly maternity and paternity entitlements. If a worker is reclassified as an employee, their employer is liable to pay backdated PRSI.

Fair City stars Tony Tormey, George McMahon and Jim Bartley have pursued claims over their employment status at the Workplace Relations Commission.

An RTÉ spokesperson said the Department of Social Protection’s “scope section” is carrying out investigations into some individuals who provided services as independent contractors.

RTÉ has not set aside a specific figure to deal with any potential PRSI liability that might arise

He said this was “to ensure the correct class of PRSI was paid for these individuals”.

“The investigations are in process and have not yet been finalised, but we can confirm that 134 investigations are either in progress or completed,” he said.

“RTÉ has not set aside a specific figure to deal with any potential PRSI liability that might arise from these investigations.”

Brian Stanley, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said he raised the issue with the new director general Kevin Bakhurst. He said the sum needed to address the issue could be multiples of an earlier €1.2m RTÉ settlement with Revenue for unpaid PRSI.

“There is already talk of it (RTÉ) looking for a substantial bailout this year because of the financial crisis,” he said. “When you couple this with the drop off in TV licence purchases and general revenue, it adds to the financial woes and needs to be addressed as quickly as possible,” he said.

“What I’m really concerned about is whether there could be hundreds of workers still misclassified out there. It could be a substantial hit for the station. There’s no way of getting out of this, no way this bullet can be dodged.”

Teresa Hannick, Siptu divisional organiser, said some staff agreed settlements on backdated payments since 2013 under a previously proposal, but others with longer service were unhappy with the terms.

“We hope to resolve the process for these individuals,” she said.

Meanwhile, RTÉ has begun High Court action against the Department of Social Protection’s chief appeal’s officer.

A case is listed to come before the master of the High Court in October.

A Department of Social Protection spokesperson said RTÉ is seeking to appeal the decision of an appeals officer, who confirmed the decision of a deciding officer, that a “named individual” is subject to PRSI as an employee of RTÉ.

“As the matter is before the courts, the department has no comment,” she said.

An RTÉ spokesperson said the broadcaster “does not comment on legal matters”.

It has been reported that RTÉ took High Court proceedings against the chief appeals officer earlier this year to overturn a decision that a drummer in The Late Late Show band was an employee.