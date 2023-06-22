RTE chiefs face calls to come before two Dáil committees to address Ryan Tubridy payments

RTE chiefs are facing calls to come before two Oireachtas committees to address the controversy surrounding Ryan Tubridy’s remuneration.

Senior members of the Public Accounts Committee and the Communications Committee want to question the broadcaster over payments to the former Late Late Show host.

It comes after Communications Minister Catherine Martin said she will be seeking a meeting with RTE board chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh on Monday.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh this evening said that “nobody at board level was aware of any of this" when asked about the origins of the payments to Mr Tubridy.

The station has carried out a probe which found Mr Tubridy received €345,000 over the past five years that was not publicly declared before.

Former Cabinet minister and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) member Alan Kelly said the revelations around Mr Tubridy’s pay are “very serious” and said the RTE board should come before a hearing to answer questions.

EXPLAINER: What's the problem with Ryan Tubridy's RTE paycheque?

“It is essential we get to the bottom of how one of RTE’s highest paid presenters is paid more than has been officially declared by the broadcaster,” Mr Kelly said.

“So it is absolutely necessary that RTE come before the PAC and possibly the Communications Committee in the coming week to explain themselves fully,” he added.

Mr Kelly also questioned whether other RTE stars may have similar arrangements.

“RTÉ has confirmed it has now directed Grant Thornton to review the contracts of their top 10 paid presenters after it revealed that it secretly paid Ryan Tubridy €345,000 more than his publicly declared payments over a six-year period.

Meanwhile Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, who is vice chair of the PAC, said the “covert nature of the payments” to Mr Tubridy raise “serious questions that demand urgent answers”.

“Today’s bombshell revelations involve a breach of trust from an organisation that has repeatedly put on the poor mouth about its dire financial situation when seeking an increase in the television licence fee,” Mr Murphy said.

“It should also be noted that these secret payments to one of its stars were made at a time when ordinary workers at RTÉ were being subjected to pay cuts, pay freezes and redundancies.

“This controversy raises crucial issues about corporate governance and controls within an organisation which is tasked with holding others to account with its public service journalism remit.

“I have today written to the Public Accounts Committee requesting a detailed note on the situation from RTÉ. In addition, senior management from RTÉ and officials from Minister Catherine Martin’s department should appear before the Committee in advance of the summer Dáil recess,” she added.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne called for "complete transparency" from Mr Tubridy, RTÉ and the Late Late Show, saying the scandal would not help the broadcaster's case for more public funding.

“The public must be told what agreements were entered into, who knew about them and who approved them. There must be complete cooperation with the Grant Thornton investigation and that report should be published as expeditiously as possible," he said.

Mr Byrne said that on publication of the report RTÉ and Grant Thornton will be invited to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee, of which he is a member.

"They should be clear about what has happened and any actions that will be taken. There is also a need to provide regular reports to Minister Catherine Martin," he added.

“This will not help RTÉ’s case for additional public funding. It does represent a test for the new Chair and Chief Executive of RTÉ to set out their values and vision in response to this scandal.

“It is critical that we also know if this was an isolated case or if others are using similar schemes in RTÉ.”

Mr Byrne alsosaid Mr Tubridy’s and his agent’s statement is “tone deaf to public concerns”.

Earlier this evening Mr Tubridy said he “can’t shed any light” on hidden payments made to him by RTÉ.

The broadcaster’s top earner issued a statement this evening saying he was “surprised” to learn about “errors” in the public stated payments in received from RTÉ.

“Like many people, I’m surprised by the announcements made in RTÉ’s statement today

regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts,” he said.

"It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTÉ have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments.

"Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTÉ treated these payments in the way that they did nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”