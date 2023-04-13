RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh unafraid to take risks, but row over director-general job will test her strength

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, chair of the RTÉ board. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Jon Ihle

Boardroom tensions at RTÉ have spilled out into the open, with directors split over a process to appoint a new €300,000-a-year director-general (DG) to the embattled public service broadcaster.