RTÉ broadcaster Richard Downes announced as new editor of Prime Time

RTÉ’s Richard Downes has been announced as the new editor of Prime Time.

Mr Downes has been a reporter with the flagship current affairs programme since 2014 after joining RTÉ in 1999.

During his time at RTÉ, the Dublin-born broadcaster spent time presenting Morning Ireland and working as a correspondent in the Middle East, Africa and Washington.

Most recently, Mr Downes covered the US Presidential Election from Washington and has also stood in as a presenter on Prime Time.

Read More

Commenting on his new role, Mr Downes said: “I'm delighted to be taking over as editor of Ireland's premier journalism-driven current affairs television programme.

“Audiences are looking for quality content from a team of highly experienced and committed reporters and producers.

“They have turned to us in large numbers during this pandemic and our aim is to continuously improve in order to serve them.

“Our commitment is to bring our best journalism for the benefit of our viewers on tv and our followers online and to innovate and change in order to stay at the cutting edge of public affairs in Ireland."

Announcing the new appointment, Managing Editor of Current Affairs at RTÉ David Nally said: "Richard will bring all of his considerable energy, ideas and talents to this very central role in RTE's News and Current Affairs output.

Working with Deputy Editor, Paul Tanney and a dedicated team of first rate journalists, production staff and crew, he will be responsible for harnessing those talents to ensure that Prime Time is fully attuned to the needs of today's viewership.

“That means putting what our audiences want first and working every day to show them that Prime Time is on their side in cutting through spin, diversion and fake news and pointing them towards the truth in an increasingly complex world."

Mr Downes, who is from Raheny, began his journalism career in London in the 1980s where he worked for the Press Association, Reuters and the Financial Times.

He has written two books, one a financial textbook and the other a memoir of life in Iraq which was published in Ireland and the US in 2007.

His appointment was made following an internal competition and Mr Downes will begin his new role on January 22.

Read More

Online Editors