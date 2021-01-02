RTÉ apologises after 600 complaints made over clip that Catholic Church deems ‘blasphemous’

RTÉ has apologised over the satirical clip. Photo by: Niall Carson/PA

RTÉ has apologised after 600 complaints have been made over a satirical clip broadcast on its New Year's Eve Countdown Show that has been deemed “blasphemous” by the Catholic Church.

The clip, which was part of a Waterford Whispers News sketch, showed “God” being led away by gardaí for “sexual harassment” offenses.

Archbishop Eamon Martin has called for it to be removed “immediately" from the national broadcaster’s online player.

It is not believed that RTÉ will be removing the clip, however, the broadcaster has said a warning will be placed on the video.

In a statement, the national broadcaster said: “RTÉ recognises that matters which can cause offence naturally differ from person to person, within comedy and satire in particular.

"Having reviewed the feedback and complaints received up to this point, RTÉ wishes to apologise to those who were offended by the segment.

"The formal complaints received by RTÉ are being entered into our complaints system and will be responded to in accordance with the relevant statutory process."

In two tweets sent yesterday by Archbishop Martin, he said the mock news clip, featuring former news anchor Aengus Mac Grianna and accusing God of rape, must be denounced.

“To broadcast such a deeply offensive clip about God and Our Blessed Mother during the Christmas season on RTE and on the eve of the Solemn Feast of Mary, Mother of God, is insulting to all Catholics and Christians,” Dr Martin said.

"I am shocked that producer/editor of 'NYE Countdown Show'… didn’t realise how deeply offensive was a mocking 'news report' accusing God of rape & reporting his imprisonment. This outrageous clip should be removed immediately & denounced by all people of goodwill.”

His condemnation was echoed by Fianna Fáil councillor, Micheál Sheehan, from Wexford, who said he has made a complaint to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

He described the mock ‘Waterford Whispers’ news item as “gross and distasteful” and said an apology was needed.

