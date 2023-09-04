RTÉ announces new presenters taking over Six One and Nine O’Clock News

Sharon Tobin will join David McCullagh as the new permanent presenting team for the Six One News

RTÉ has announced the new team of news anchors for the Six One and Nine O’Clock News.

Journalist Sharon Tobin will join David McCullagh as the new permanent presenting team for the flagship Six One News from today.

Broadcaster Ray Kennedy, who said today that he has “massive shoes” to fill following the departure of Eileen Dunne, will present the Nine O’Clock News on rotation with Sharon Ní Bheolain.

Ms Tobin joined RTÉ as a journalist and reporter in 2008 and has been a regular news presenter.

Ms Tobin today said she is “thrilled” to be joining the team, adding: "We’re facing huge issues in this country, people struggling with the cost of living and the most basic of needs, finding affordable housing. All this ahead of a much-anticipated general election campaign.

"I’m excited to be part of the team that will continue to bring accurate, trustworthy news to our audience, and ask the questions that people want answers to."

Ms Tobin has previously co-presented the annual Budget coverage on RTÉ, hosted Monday Night Live, and presented RTÉ News specials, including President Biden’s visit to Ireland in 2023.

She has has also worked as a TV3 news anchor, worked in radio and for regional newspapers like the Liffey Champion and Show Business Weekly in New York.

Mr Kennedy, who is joining the Nine O’Clock News team, also began working with RTÉ in 2008 and has previously spent almost five years as Ireland Correspondent with Sky News.

He said today that he is “honoured” to take on the role for “a bulletin I grew up watching and always hoped one day to anchor.”

"I will bring my 30 plus years in journalism with me to the coveted seat and do my level best to bring the news from Ireland and around the globe into people’s living’s room around the country and beyond if they are happy to invite me in.

"I am filling massive shoes in taking up a role vacated by the wonderful Eileen Dunne and hope I can be equal to the task.

"I’m very excited the role also involves presenting special event programmes on RTÉ One as they occur and with my extraordinary colleagues in RTÉ News and Current Affairs, we will now move forward with doing what we do best and deliver for our audience.”

He was shortlisted for Amnesty International Media Awards for reports about poverty in Brazil ahead of the Rio Olympics and in 2016 he won the overall television journalist category in the Justice Media Awards for coverage of the Gorse Hill repossession case.

Mr Kennedy has also worked as a reporter for TV3, the Irish Independent and the Irish Press newspaper groups.

Director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs Deirdre McCarthy said both programmes are among the broadcaster’s "most watched and valued television programmes and represent the best of our daily newsgathering and trusted public service journalism.”

She said the News & Current Affairs presentation team “strive every hour of every day to tell honestly and clearly, with integrity and credibility, the stories that matter to you, your families and your communities.”

Ms McCarthy described the newest permanent presenters as “accomplished journalists” who, along with One O’Clock news anchor Eileen Whelan, join “a group of talented presenters who will continue to ask the probing questions, hold those in power to account and represent the public interest."