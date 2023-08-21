RTÉ and Virgin Media announce their pundit line-ups ahead of the Rugby World Cup with all 48 games live

Ireland will kick off their campaign on September 9. Photo: David Rogers/Getty.

RTÉ and Virgin Media have announced their pundit line-ups for the Rugby World Cup 2023, with all 48 matches to be available live and free-to-air for Irish fans.

With the Rugby World Cup starting on September 8 and hosted in France, the joint broadcast schedule is set to see all matches aired equally on both broadcasters again this year.

On RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, sport broadcaster, Jacqui Hurley will present coverage of all the live games right up to the final on Saturday, October 28, with Hugh Cahill, Des Curran and Connor Morris on commentary. While RTÉ panellists and co-commentators this year include Jamie Heaslip, Simon Zebo, Jerry Flannery, Stephen Ferris, Fiona Coghlan, Bernard Jackman, Hannah Tyrrell, Donal Lenihan and Darren Cave.

Daire O'Brien will also present a round-up of the news and action from France on Against the Head on RTÉ2 each Monday.

RTÉ reporters including Clare MacNamara, Justin Treacy, Paul O'Flynn and Neil Treacy will be with the Ireland camp in France throughout the tournament. Michael Corcoran and David Humphreys will also bring live coverage on RTÉ Radio 1.

Meanwhile, the host country, France, will kick off the World Cup, taking on New Zealand in a match that will be broadcasted on RTÉ2.

Ireland will play on September 9 against Romania in Bordeaux, which will air on Virgin Media Television at 2:30pm, followed by a match against Tonga that will air on RTÉ2 on Saturday, September 16. The match between South Africa and Ireland will also air on RTÉ2 on Sunday, September 23. Ireland v Scotland will then air on Virgin Media Television on Sunday, October 7.

Declan McBennett, Head of RTÉ Sport, said: “With anticipation rising ahead of RWC we are delighted to bring the entire tournament to the Irish public free to air in conjunction with Virgin Media. The competition promises to deliver some brilliant moments and memories from France and RTE Sport will bring you the thrills, spills and talking points across all platforms.”

Mick McCaffrey, Head of News and Sport at Virgin Media Television said that after Ireland's victory over England at the Aviva Stadium last weekend, “the stage is set for what promises to be a brilliant Rugby World Cup 2023.”

“We are very excited to bring our viewers all the action live and free to air, on the Virgin Media Player and across our social media platforms. Our line-up of expert analysts and commentators will both inform and entertain rugby fans across the country throughout September and October,” he added.