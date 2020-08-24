RTÉ and Sean O'Rourke cut ties - with planned political show cancelled

RTÉ and broadcaster Sean O'Rourke's relationship is over after a planned political show he was due to front will not go ahead.

Veteran broadcaster O'Rourke had been set to front a new show at RTÉ, but after discussions it was decided not to proceed by mutual agreement - with RTÉ stating they would not be proceeding with plans for future projects with Mr O'Rourke.

Mr O'Rourke hosted the mid-morning show Today with Sean O'Rourke until May when he retired. Claire Byrne, one of the state broadcaster's biggest names, took over the show for the first time today.

In a statement, RTÉ said: "After a meeting earlier today between RTÉ and Sean O’Rourke, it was mutually decided that Sean would not proceed with plans for future projects with RTÉ.

"RTÉ would like to thank Sean for his enormous contribution to broadcasting and wish him well with his future plans."

Mr O'Rourke said: "I spent many years with RTÉ presenting programmes on which public figures were called to account for their actions. Now I must call myself to account. The right course is to set aside our plans for my return to the airwaves."

O'Rourke was one of 81 people who attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden last week.

Following his attendance and the fallout from the event, O'Rourke released a statement on Twitter, saying he didn't have a defence for his attendance.

"To those of you wondering what if I was still asking the questions rather than facing them I just want to say: You're right. I should not have been at the dinner in Clifden on Wednesday," he wrote on Twitter last Friday.

"I don’t have a defence. I was invited to play golf and I really didn't consider it beyond that, other than to assume whatever was happening would be acceptable from a public health point of view," he said.

Mr O'Rourke added: "I very much regret that lack of thought and interrogation on my part, and I apologise unreservedly for it."

Several high-profile resignations have taken place after the Irish Examiner reported that an Oireachtas Golf Club dinner took place in Clifden in Galway last Wednesday night, where over 80 people attended.

