RTÉ 2FM host criticised after appealing for ‘strong opinions’ on wearing or not wearing masks

An RTÉ 2FM radio show host has been criticised after they appealed for people with “strong opinions” on wearing or not wearing masks to get in touch with the show.

Jennifer Zamparelli, who has her own show on 2FM, tweeted earlier today appealing for people to get in touch with the radio show as an “open discussion” on face masks will be taking place tomorrow.

“We are having an open discussion on my show on @RTE2fm tomorrow about face masks. Do you have strong opinions on wearing them or not wearing them? I’d love to hear from you. Mail me,” the star wrote.

However, her appeal was called “extraordinarily irresponsible” and the topic branded “ridiculous” to have up for discussion.

“Absolutely ridiculous to do this. Masks are not a matter of opinion, they are a matter of the weight of scientific evidence,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Why not invite experts onto the show instead to outline the science as why they are necessary?” asked another.

The presenter responded several hours later, saying that she had received “so much abuse” after putting out the appeal

“Wow so much abuse so few characters,” Jennifer wrote.

“Firstly considering the protests on the weekend we want to look at the psychology behind someone who does not wear a mask despite the overwhelming medical advice. Wearing a mask is not a debate. No one said that.

She went on to argue that “we know what is right” but that there are “those who feel it is a discussion that should be had”.

“We know what is right and we know we should wear a mask. But there are still those who feel it is a discussion that should be had, why is that? Tune in from nine,” she added.

“Not a great idea to hold a discussion on people's opinions of a public health matter. Reality is the people qualified to give an opinion have done this and we have strong guidance on mask wearing,” responded one user.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said: “No comment - tune in.”

Online Editors