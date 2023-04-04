RTB delay meant ‘crucial’ figures were unknown before Dáil vote on eviction ban

Body declines to say if Department of Housing played part in publication date being moved until after vote

Figures showing the number of notices of termination served to tenants were not available in time for a crucial Dáil vote on the eviction ban, after the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) delayed publishing them by two weeks.

Yesterday, the RTB revealed more than 4,300 notices of termination were issued by landlords in the last three months of 2022.

But the RTB had originally planned to publish the same data the week beginning March 20. The same week, the Government won a vote on a motion opposing its plan to lift the no-fault eviction ban. The eviction ban was lifted last weekend.

In a statement, the RTB said: “One of the core public interest objectives of the Residential Tenancies Board is to provide reliable data and insights to inform policymakers and the public in general.

“In keeping with this objective, it is essential that we take all necessary steps to ensure that the RTB’s published information is accurate, reliable and complete.

“The RTB is committed to publishing timely and accurate data in the public domain.”

A spokesman for the RTB declined to answer three times when asked if the public debate on the lifting of the eviction ban had any influence on its decision to delay publishing statistics on eviction notices until yesterday.

When asked if the Department of Housing had discussed changing the date of publication with the RTB, a spokesperson for the department said: “Decisions on the publication of RTB statistics are a matter for the RTB.”

Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin spokesman on housing, said that it was “regrettable” such relevant information had not been in the public domain sooner. “It would have been crucial to the debate on the ending of the eviction ban, particularly as we now know over 4,300 eviction notices were served by the end of last year.”

He said Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien should clarify if he or his officials had been in contact with the RTB in relation to the publication date. “The minister should clarify if he or any of his officials played any part in this information being delayed.”