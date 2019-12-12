RTÉ will not reveal all details and costs of executives' trip to Japan for Rugby World Cup

The troubled broadcaster, which the Government agreed this week to give a €50m taxpayer bailout, did reveal the executives spent €1,588 on dining and entertainment.

Following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Irish Independent, RTÉ revealed it did not have to pay for the flights or match tickets and its total spend on the five-day trip was €2,427.10.

Under the FOI request, RTÉ revealed that most of the trip, which included a stay in a luxury hotel, was "cost-neutral" for the organisation which is currently seeking to cut 200 staff jobs.

"The bulk of the costs for this clients' event were cost-neutral to RTÉ. The total directly paid out by RTÉ for this event was €2,427.10." The broadcaster explained it "occasionally" operates a system of quid pro quo with clients who advertise with them.

"Occasionally, RTÉ trades with advertising clients through third-party intermediaries and offers inventory in exchange for payments and value which is accrued."

Describing it as "standard industry practice", the broadcaster said: "On this occasion, RTÉ used credit already accumulated (with their advertisers) for flights and hotels. This credit had been accrued by RTÉ before 2019.

"RTÉ is not alone in using this method as it is a standard industry practice. The details of the deal are, in my view, commercially sensitive and are exempt from release."

The broadcaster also refused to reveal any correspondence between RTÉ representatives and its guests who travelled to Ireland's first match against Scotland, as it would infringe on the individuals' privacy.

The group stayed in the Shinjuku-Ku Hilton and they "used a number of restaurants and cafés".

"The total cost incurred for dining/entertainment was €1,588.82. Again this amount formed part of the total directly paid out by RTÉ of €2,427.10."

RTÉ also received six free match tickets worth €1,440.

On Tuesday, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes laid bare the broadcaster's dire financial situation to a Joint Oireachtas Committee. She told TDs that massive budget adjustments were required to stabilise its finances, and described the current TV licence system as "completely untenable".

However, under questioning from TDs, Ms Forbes was forced to defend the massive salaries of RTÉ's top stars, saying: "We value the contributions highly that these individuals make."

Irish Independent